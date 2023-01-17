Jocelyn Benson: Penalize those who pressure election officials to break law

Lansing — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson called Tuesday for new consequences to be placed in Michigan law for individuals who harass or threaten election workers and for those who pressure officials to break the law.

During a news conference inside the state Capitol, Benson and a group of about 20 Democratic lawmakers, whose party now holds majorities in the House and Senate, detailed a series of policy proposals they will seek to enact in the coming months.

Some of their ideas were a direct response to the efforts of supporters of Republican Donald Trump to gain access to election equipment as part of an attempt to investigate and overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election.

The Trump backers obtained tabulators from at least four local governments in Michigan. Security experts have said the unauthorized access potentially compromised the equipment.

“I think it should be criminalized for anyone to pressure an election official to break the law, which would include turning over access to election materials that third parties are not allowed, under the law, to access," Benson told reporters on Tuesday.

A special prosecutor is currently weighing whether to bring criminal charges against nine individuals who allegedly convinced local clerks in four areas of Michigan to hand over tabulators and then broke into the machines.

In multiple other situations, however, clerks rejected requests to provide machines or allow access to sensitive voter data. Some lawmakers want to see policies approved to penalize similar pressure campaigns in the future.

In January 2021, for instance, Trump supporters urged Livonia city Clerk Susan Nash to hand over hard drives and voting machine data for "analysis," according to documents that The Detroit News first reported in December. Nash eventually rejected the requests, telling family members she wouldn't break law.

Likewise, The News revealed in June that some clerks in Barry County felt the county's sheriff, Dar Leaf, was using "scare tactics" against them as his department investigated and advanced dubious claims of election fraud.

Clerks should never allow access to election equipment to entities other than election officials, staff, licensed vendors and accredited voting system test laboratories, the Secretary of State's office has said. Granting access to election equipment to unauthorized personnel may result in the decertification of the equipment, the office has said.

On Tuesday, Benson also called for a new law that explicitly prohibits threatening and harassing election officials "in any way."

"We cannot have a secure democracy if we do not protect the security of the people who administer, protect and stand guard over our elections," Benson said.

Democratic lawmakers didn't unveil specific bills Tuesday but said their ideas for proposals will be the subject of committee hearings in the near future.

Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, the new chairman of the Senate Elections and Ethics Committee, vowed to pursue a "pro-voter agenda" in the new term.

Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township, a former local clerk, said in a statement that she's "willing to work across the aisle on legislation to implement election security measures, protect clerks and fund our elections."

