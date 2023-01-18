18 Michigan GOP lawmakers encourage DeSantis to run for president

Lansing — Eighteen Republican state lawmakers from Michigan signed a letter encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president next year, said Rep. Bryan Posthumus of Kent County, who personally delivered the message to the potential candidate in December.

The letter, first reported by Politico, was an initial and overt effort by GOP politicians in the battleground state to push someone else, other than former President Donald Trump, into the race for the Republican nomination.

Asked if DeSantis had been receptive to the encouragement, Posthumus said on Wednesday, "I think so."

"It was a great conversation," the lawmaker added.

Trump has maintained a firm hold on the state Republican Party with his endorsed candidates becoming the GOP nominees for the top three Michigan offices in 2022. However, all three of them, Tudor Dixon for governor, Matt DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state, lost their races against Democratic incumbents in November by wide margins.

Two days after the Nov. 8 election, Paul Cordes, the state GOP's chief of staff, issued an analysis saying longtime party donors had stayed on the sidelines "in what many of them saw as sending a message to Donald Trump."

Trump narrowly won Michigan in his 2016 campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton. But in his 2020 reelection bid, he lost to Democrat Joe Biden by 3 percentage points or 154,000 votes.

Posthumus said there were two main reasons some Michigan lawmakers wanted to encourage DeSantis to run. The first was they sought someone who could serve two terms as president, and the second was they wanted someone who could usher in a new generation of GOP leadership, he said.

“Gov. DeSantis was at the top of the list," Posthumus said.

Posthumus, the son of former Lt. Gov. Dick Posthumus, wouldn't identify the other GOP lawmakers who signed the letter, and he wouldn't release the full text of the message.

Those who signed on believe DeSantis is, "uniquely and exceptionally qualified to provide the leadership and competence that is, unfortunately, missing at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave." and they "stand ready and willing to help (DeSantis) win Michigan in 2024," according to a statement released on the GOP lawmakers' behalf Wednesday.

Biden can seek a second term in next year's presidential election. Trump announced his 2024 campaign in November. DeSantis hasn't revealed his intentions yet.

State Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, who has been a vocal Trump supporter in the past, said he remains a big fan of the former president. DeSantis might be the only candidate with a chance to beat him in a primary race, Carra said.

"I think they are both America first champions," Carra said of Trump and DeSantis. "I like them both."

Carra said he didn't find out about the letter's existence until yesterday.

In a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential matchup between Trump and DeSantis, support among Michiganians for the two Floridians was largely split, according to a July poll commissioned by The Detroit News and WDIV (Channel 4).

When asked if they would support Trump or DeSantis if the presidential election were held the day they were contacted last year, 45% of voters said they would vote for Trump and about 42% said they would vote for DeSantis.

The poll of 500 registered voters who said they would likely vote in the Republican primary in August had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Dennis Lennox, a northern Michigan Republican operative, said Republicans in the state badly want a win after going from controlling everything to nothing in Lansing over the last four years. Democrats won majorities in the state House and Senate for the first time in 40 years in the November election.

"Ron DeSantis is the only Republican who could put Michigan back into play in 2024, and that alone could sweep these House GOP members back into majority," Lennox said.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.