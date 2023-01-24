Court of Appeals: Activist Robert Davis aimed to harass Wayne County judges

Lansing — A Michigan Court of Appeals panel issued an order Tuesday accusing activist Robert Davis of filing a frivolous lawsuit and using a case to harass a group of Wayne County Circuit Court judges.

Because of his actions, Davis should be subject to sanctions, said the order, signed by appeals court Judge Michael Gadola. The dispute centers on challenges, brought by Davis, over whether four Wayne County judges properly filed the paperwork necessary to make last year's election ballot.

In an interview, Davis of Highland Park, who's known to be a frequent litigant and who's often involved in legal matters entangling public officeholders, denied wrongdoing and said he plans to take the issue to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Davis used an expletive to describe the order and also said it was "totally political."

"We’re going to take this all the way,” Davis said of continuing to fight the case.

Last year, Davis contended that four incumbent judges failed to properly submit the required paperwork to launch their reelection campaigns. The official forms said candidates must detail their political party or list "no party affiliation" if they don't have one.

In Michigan, judges run for office without a party affiliation. Three incumbent judges in Wayne County — Patricia Fresard, Sheila Gibson Manning and Kelly Ann Ramsey — left the space blank instead of writing "no party affiliation."

In September, Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle ruled that Davis was correct the judges should have affirmatively written they had no party affiliation on paperwork when they filed to run. But Davis' complaint came too late for it to have any meaningful effect on their candidacies, he said.

The three judges along with Judge Mark Slavens, whom Davis also challenged, kept their seats in the Nov. 8 election.

In Tuesday's order, the Court of Appeals said the legal arguments from Davis had been rejected but he had kept making them.

"Plaintiff Davis could not reasonably believe that, after having four actions dismissed for being untimely, a fifth action, which was filed later still, would somehow be timely or meritorious," wrote Gadola, who was former legal counsel for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder before being appointed to the court and getting re-elected. "Nor could he reasonably believe that he could continue to raise the same issue that has repeatedly been rejected by other courts."

Davis brought the new case for the purpose of harassing the defendants, Gadola added.

But Davis denied Gadola's claims and his summary of the other cases. Davis said the matter was still pending on appeal.

Under the new order, the Court of Appeals is pursuing forcing Davis to pay the judges' court costs incurred in fighting Davis' litigation. The appeals court is giving the Wayne County judges three weeks to detail their legal costs.

