Michigan Sen. Gary Peters appointed to Senate Appropriations Committee

Washington ― U.S. Sen. Gary Peters has been appointed to the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee that drafts spending bills to fund the federal government ― the first Michigan senator to sit on the panel in decades.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York made the announcement Thursday afternoon. Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, will remain chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs and will retain his seats on the Senate Commerce and Armed Services committees, according to his office.

The Appropriations Committee also has oversight responsibility for federal expenditures and reviews the president’s annual budget request, hearing testimony from government officials and cabinet members on their spending proposals.

The last senator from Michigan to sit on the Appropriations panel was Donald W. Riegle Jr., who served on the committee for about a month in 1977, from Jan. 10 to Feb. 11, according to the U.S. Senate Historical Office. The last Michigan senator who served on Appropriations for an entire term of Congress was Charles E. Potter from 1955 to 1959.

“I’m honored to join the Appropriations Committee, where I’ll have a platform to advocate for policies and programs that will continue helping make Michigan a great state to live, work and raise a family,” Peters said.

“I plan to focus on efforts that strengthen our country, bolster our economic competitiveness and domestic supply chains, expand skills training programs and encourage job creation, protect the Great Lakes, support our veterans and state’s defense footprint, invest in our infrastructure, and promote government efficiency by ensuring Michigan taxpayer dollars are put to good use.”

Peters' appointment follows his term as chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee last cycle as Senate Democrats defended their majority. He's also agreed to serve as chair of the DSCC for the 2024 cycle.

On the House side, U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman of Watersmeet was selected this week to chair the House Armed Services Intelligence and Special Operations Subcommittee.

Bergman, a Republican and retired Marine Corps lieutenant general, said he was honored by the appointment with the nation at a "pivotal moment that requires serious leadership."

"As we face unprecedented threats from China, Iran, Russia, as well as many others who wish to do us harm, it’s imperative that Congress provides a steady hand on issues related to critical national intelligence, counter-terrorism operations, and our special operations warfighters," Bergman said.

House Republican leaders chose another Michigan lawmaker, Rep. John Moolenaar of Caledonia, to serve on the newly created House Select Committee on China, which will examine Chinese threats to the U.S. economy and national security.

"China has been actively working to weaken America. It is buying U.S. farmland, stealing inventions, jeopardizing the health of every person in the world, and building up its military while threatening its neighbors," Moolenaar said.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues to address all of these issues, as well as our nation’s supply chain concerns, in order to better prepare America for the challenges from the Chinese Communist Party."

Two Michigan freshman, Democratic Reps. Shri Thanedar of Detroit and Hillary Scholten of Grand Rapids, also learned their committee assignments Thursday. Both will serve on the House Small Business Committee.

Also, Thanedar was appointed to the Homeland Security panel, and Scholten to Transportation and Infrastructure.

mburke@detroitnews.com