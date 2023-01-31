House sends Whitmer bill moving Michigan's 2024 presidential primary

Lansing — The Michigan House voted Tuesday to change the date of Michigan's 2024 presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February, moving the bill to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the deadline set by the Democratic National Committee.

Though the legislation clear the House on a 56-53 vote, it moves to Whitmer's desk for her signature without immediate effect, meaning the bill won't take effect until 90 days after the end of the session. In order for the bill to take effect by Feb. 27, 2024, the Legislature would need to adjourn for the year by late November.

The Feb. 27 primary would move Michigan up in the order of state primaries to fifth in the country, behind South Carolina on Feb. 3, New Hampshire and Nevada on Feb. 6 and Georgia on Feb. 13. A panel within the Democratic National Committee (DNC) proposed in December moving Michigan up in the presidential primary voting order.

Lawmakers on Tuesday argued Michigan's primary should come before other states because the state's population is more reflective of the nation's diversity and thus would be more predictive of a successful general election candidate. A primary in late February instead of mid-March could help Michigan play a larger role in choosing presidential party nominees, supporters said.

"Our voters are diverse," said Rep. Stephanie Young, D-Detroit. "They’re passionate and they deserve the opportunity to chart the course for our nation’s future.”

Lawmakers will continue working with "national partners to fully enact an early primary by 2024," Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, said in a statement Tuesday.

"The legislative majority sent a strong signal today that we value the voices of Michigan voters who are deserving of early participation in choosing each party’s presidential nominee," the statement said.

But Republicans decried the bill as disenfranchising the GOP and criticized the way in which it was passed, without committee hearings or meaningful debate on the topic. Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township, called it a "self-serving political stunt" that placed political parties above other priorities for residents across the state.

"Picking states off one by one to structure to an individual candidate’s advantage is dishonest, disingenuous and disenfranchising," Bollin said, arguing it prioritized political concerns over other election needs the state has.

The House GOP also argued the bill would hurt Michigan Republicans because the Republican National Committee's rules penalize states for scheduling earlier primary dates by decreasing their number of delegates at the GOP national convention.

"If this becomes law, no Republican candidate for president is going to come to Michigan to campaign," said Rep. Andrew Beeler, R-Port Huron. "And if Gov. Whitmer's running, do you think she's going to campaign in Michigan? Do you think the Democrat candidates are going to campaign in Michigan?"

Whitmer, who was reelected in November, has repeatedly pushed back at speculation that she wants to seek higher office. She pledged earlier this month to sign legislation moving the primary date to Feb. 27 of next year.

Under requirements from a DNC rules committee, Michigan leaders had to submit a letter by Jan. 5 stating their intention to make the legal change to move up the primary. Then, by Feb. 1, the Michigan Democratic Party was required to certify "any such necessary statutory or regulatory changes have been made."

The passage came after failed negotiations over how Democrats could gain support from enough Republican senators to give the bill immediate effect. The Senate, which requires a two-thirds majority via a voice vote for immediate effect, was only able to secure a 20-18 vote.

Republicans had pushed back against the change to Feb. 27 because the Republican National Committee rules bar states from jumping ahead to vote at the front of the set GOP order. If a state breaks the rule, the state could lose delegate positions at the 2024 Republican National Convention where the presidential candidate is selected.

Amber McCann, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, said nothing is preventing the RNC from adjusting its rules so Michigan isn’t penalized.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, had spearheaded the effort with Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing. As a member of the DNC, Dingell said she will vote to approve the reshuffled 2024 primary calendar when the body meets Saturday in Philadelphia.

“This is a significant victory for Michigan. It will be good to see presidential candidates talking about the issues that matter, that will determine outcomes for the November elections,” Dingell said. “It’s a win for our state and for the country.”

Rumors circulated Monday that lawmakers would float a compromise that allowed the Republican primary to occur two weeks after the Democratic primary. Michigan clerks immediately raised concerns about the difficulty such a schedule would present for local clerks.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told lawmakers Tuesday that such an arrangement could upwards of $500 million in staffing, equipment and planning. The Detroit Democrat said she stood behind a letter clerks sent to lawmakers Tuesday, which “really outlines the administrative impossibility of having two elections back to back.”

Staff Writer Melissa Nann Burke contributed.

