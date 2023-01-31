Looming automatic tax cut has Michigan Democrats studying options

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday her administration has been "analyzing" state revenues and a looming automatic cut in the personal income tax rate as a Republican leader accused her of planning to shift dollars to economic development efforts to block the trigger.

A proposal to redirect income tax revenues to avoid the potential income tax cut has been floated by Democrats privately in Lansing, in recent days, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions who were not authorized to speak on them publicly. The possibility comes as state lawmakers look for ways to fund a program aimed at attracting large job-creating projects and as they prepare bills to provide targeted tax relief by decreasing taxes on retirement income and boosting a credit for low-wage workers.

Meanwhile, higher-than-expected tax revenue could trigger a cut in Michigan's personal income rate from 4.25% to 4.05%, or somewhere within that range, under a 2015 law, according to the nonpartisan House and Senate fiscal agencies.

Asked by a reporter on Tuesday if she was looking for ways to avoid the trigger, Whitmer responded, "I think there are a lot of things that will go into determining whether or not it's even something that might happen."

"I do think that we're analyzing it," Whitmer added. "We're going to take a look."

On whether money could be shifted to economic development, Whitmer said she "will remain focused on trying to ensure that Michigan competes and wins for every opportunity."

The Democratic governor said closing the state's financial records for fiscal year 2022 would be the first step in the deliberations.

But state House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, criticized Whitmer's comments, saying she was "plotting to pour money into a shady, unaccountable slush fund for large corporations and play accounting shell games to block income tax relief."

"The state government is growing like never before, and relief will make life more affordable for the people of Michigan," Hall said. "It would be completely disgraceful for the governor to raise taxes on everyday Michiganders and small businesses just so she can dole out cash to big businesses."

During her State of the State address on Wednesday, Whitmer called for "a sustainable funding source for our economic development efforts," referring to the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund, which was established in 2021.

The fund has been used to chase major economic development projects, including a $7 billion investment from General Motors, announced a year ago. So far, lawmakers have funded the program by allocating revenue to it when needed.

Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp., said Whitmer is now trying to signal to companies a level of "predictability" in the state's economic development strategy.

Whitmer's administration hasn't publicly identified their idea for financing the SOAR Fund. But in discussions in Lansing in recent days, Democrats have floated the possibility of shifting $800 million in corporate income tax revenue to SOAR. Republicans are concerned the move would somehow drop General Fund revenues below the threshold that would trigger an income tax cut.

The SOAR proposal could be part of a larger deal as lawmakers are expected to vote this week on legislation to increase the Earned Income Tax Credit, which benefits low and moderate wage workers, and to drop taxes on retirement income, restoring an exemption for public pensions and larger deduction limits that were undone in 2011.

Those changes would eventually cut taxes for Michigan residents by about $1 billion a year.

“There are a lot of people in our state who are bearing the brunt of inflation," Whitmer said. "I’ve been trying to get relief into people’s pockets.”

Preliminary tax revenue totals for the general fund for fiscal year 2022 were expected to close out at about $15.2 billion, state fiscal experts estimated earlier this month. If that estimate were reached, it would likely trigger the 2015 law that mandated if revenue grows above a certain cap the excess would be offset by an income tax reduction.

The nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency earlier this month estimated that, based on preliminary fiscal year 2022 revenue figures, the trigger would be activated and lower the income tax rate for the 2023 tax year from 4.25% to 4.05%. But the reduction would differ based on the actual amount by which fiscal year 2022 revenue surpassed the cap.

A 0.2 percentage point drop in the personal income tax could cut state revenues by about $700 million dollars a year.

Fiscal agencies, when they met earlier this month, had declined to give a final verdict on whether the trigger would be hit until the official close of books and the issuance of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.

The State Budget Office on Monday said it anticipated the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report would be issued in early- to mid-March.

Whitmer and the Democratic leaders of the state Legislature held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce the signing a $1.1 billion spending bill, the first proposal to be signed into law of the 2023-2024 term.

The bill will set aside about $200 million for the revitalization of an Upper Peninsula paper mill, a $150 million deposit into SOAR and $150 million for an affordable housing program.

Whitmer said it was the earliest in a term a Michigan governor signed a bill into law since 1947. In November, Democrats won control of the state Legislature for the first time in 40 years. The new majorities took control on Jan. 1.

"It's just the start of a very productive year and productive term," Whitmer said.

