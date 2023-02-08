James' bill aims to exempt Medicare, Social Security from debt ceiling talks

Washington ― Freshman Republican U.S. Rep. John James introduced his first bill in Congress on Wednesday, which he said would wall off the Medicare and Social Security programs from lawmaker negotiations over raising the debt ceiling.

“I won't let our seniors be used as bargaining chips as we discuss raising the debt limit and stopping wasteful spending,” James tweeted Wednesday.

James’ bill is a companion to legislation introduced last week in the U.S. Senate by GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.

It aims to exempt the two programs from counting against the debt limit, giving the Treasury Department authority to continue borrowing money to pay for the “full amount of benefits” under Social Security and Medicare even if the nation hits its statutory debt ceiling.

A bill summary from Hawley said the bill would allow the Treasury to rely on this authority in future debt ceiling standoffs in an effort to “permanently” insulate the programs from recurrent debt limit fights.

The legislation comes the day after President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address accused some Republicans of wanting to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare, drawing boos and jeers of “you lie” from the GOP side of the chamber.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, had proposed a plan last year that would automatically sunset all laws after five years unless Congress approved an extension, but GOP leadership said they wouldn't adopt it as part of their plan. But the issue later became an attack line by Democrats against Republican candidates on the campaign trail ahead of the midterm elections.

“Contact my office,” Biden said in response to the jeers Tuesday night. “I’ll give you a copy of the proposal.”

After the speech, Republican lawmakers denounced Biden for his claim, which they said was false. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to this point, has said Medicare and Social Security should be “off the table” in the debt ceiling talks.

James on Wednesday accused Biden of “fearmongering” and “lies.”

“We are not going to be cutting Medicare and Social Security,” James told WJR Radio in discussing his bill. “I believe this is going to pass with flying colors, and this is why we're going to hold the president to account. We're going to call his bluff. We're going to call out his fear-mongering.”

