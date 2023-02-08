Whitmer's budget to include $523M for lead service line removal

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to include more than $500 million in her executive budget recommendation Wednesday for lead service line removals across the state, with much of the money focused on disadvantaged communities.

The funding is part of a goal to help replace 40,000 lead service lines over the next 10 years in 68 communities that serve a combined population of about 1.1 million.

“Every Michigander deserves access to clean, safe drinking water,” Whitmer said in a statement. “These investments continue our efforts to build up Michigan’s water infrastructure and provide support to communities and residents when responding to water quality concerns."

Whitmer will present her annual budget recommendation to a joint, Democratic-led House and Senate appropriations committee Wednesday, an annual kickoff to budget negotiations for the next fiscal year.

The lead service line initiative expected to be announced Wednesday takes up where nearly-concluded replacement efforts in Flint and Benton Harbor leave off. It makes funding available in disadvantaged communities hardest hit by lead service lines and required to comply with the state's strict lead rules adopted in the wake of the lead-tainted water crisis in Flint.

Michigan's 2018 lead and copper rule update required communities to replace about 5% of their lead service lines each year and up that replacement rate to 7% if lead levels exceeded the action level exceedance even after corrosion control was installed.

Preliminary data in 2020 indicated Michigan has about 331,000 service lines, about 12% of lines in community water supplies, that are known or likely to contain lead, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Another 314,000 are of an unknown material.

As of November, the state had inspected and replaced nearly 4,500 lead service lines in Benton Harbor and had fewer than 40 left to review. At the end of September, Flint had completed the excavations of 27,428 lead service lines and had about 1,600 lines remaining.

Whitmer's budget proposal would push $378.2 million toward the removal of lead service lines in disadvantaged communities and another $145 million to help replace lines throughout the rest of the state and to implement water quality assurance programs.

“This budget continues to invest in the need to remove lead service lines from our water systems," said Dan Gilmartin, executive director and CEO for the Michigan Municipal League. "Combined with recent investments by federal, state, and local leaders, we are making a long-term commitment to improve our infrastructure and build resilient and adaptable systems.”

Of the $378 million, $200 million in one-time general fund revenue would go toward the removal of 20,000 lead service lines and about $25 million would be ongoing funding meant to be invested in the removal of roughly 2,000 lead service lines a year over the next 10 years. About $20 million of the ongoing funding would go toward removal and $5 million each year toward supports.

The $378 million also includes about $122.5 million in funding for the Department of Health and Human Services and $30 million for local health departments to provide wraparound support for the lead testing and removal and water quality efforts.

