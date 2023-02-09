Michigan House OKs Democratic tax plan as tensions hit the Capitol

Lansing — The Michigan House on Thursday narrowly approved wide-ranging legislation that would ease taxes for low-income workers and some retirees and create a permanent funding mechanism for the state’s business incentives.

The bill, which passed 56-53, could also include $180 rebate checks for tax filers if it obtains immediate effect in the Senate, which minority Republicans adjourned while Democrats were in a caucus meeting shortly after the House vote. The rebate checks would circumvent a looming and automatic cut in the state's 4.25% personal income tax.

The House vote took place after two days of attempts by Democrats to garner the minimum 56 votes needed for passage of the bill with their narrow 56-54 majority. Thursday's vote concluded with one Democratic member opposing the bill and one Republican supporting it amid shouts from members prohibited from debating the bill on the floor.

Rep. Mike Mueller, R-Linden, was the lone Republican to vote in favor of the bill and immediately left the House floor. Mueller's district includes Mundy Township, home of one of the few sites in Michigan trying to attract large-scale economic development projects that could potentially qualify for state incentives. He is also is a former law enforcement officer; police and firefighters will see the most immediate relief under the retirement tax breaks in the bill.

Mueller did not immediately return a request for comment.

House Democrats could be seen meeting regularly throughout session Wednesday and Thursday with Rep. Dylan Wegela, D-Garden City. The first-term Democrat has been vocal publicly about his opposition to ongoing corporate subsidies. He was the lone Democrat to vote against the bill because it pours hundreds of millions of tax dollars into the state's Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) fund for business attraction.

Wegela said Wednesday there "absolutely" was pressure for him to change his vote, but he said he considers the money for business incentives a "corporate handout."

"There is some value in standing up for what you believe in," Wegela said. "... I think you'll see me vote with my caucus probably over 90% of the time. SOAR is just not something that I get behind."

House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, celebrated the measure crossing "the finish line" in his chamber despite the delay and drama surrounding its passage.

"I think at the end day, Michigan residents want to see results and that's what we just delivered today," Tate said.

After the House vote, the action and tension moved to the Senate, where Democrats hold a 20-18 majority.

Democrats were meeting privately in a room near the Senate floor on Thursday afternoon when Sen. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe, walked onto the rostrum and accepted a Republican motion to abruptly adjourn the session. Bellino hit a gavel, and Republicans began leaving the Senate as Democrats returned to the chamber and voiced frustration with their GOP counterparts.

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said Republicans were too afraid of voting “so they decided to walk away and not do their job.”

As things stand, Democrats need six Senate Republicans to support allowing the measure to take effect immediately. In the Senate, unlike the House, the rules have required a definitive vote on whether there's two-thirds support to allow new laws to take effect early. Normally, they take effect after the year's session concludes.

Democrats could alter the rules to allow voice vote, giving the majority the key power of interpreting on their own whether there's two-thirds support. That is the process the House uses, often giving immediate effect to bills when there is not a two-thirds majority in support.

Asked if Senate Democrats could change the policy of how immediate effect votes are tallied in a reaction to the GOP adjournment move, Brinks said there would be a lot of discussions about how to move forward.

"We are going to have conversations about what is an appropriate response. But there will be a response," Brinks said.

Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, said House Republicans had been denied the opportunity to debate to the tax bill, which he said was an "insult to this institution."

"It is my hope that we can come back, hit the reset button and legislate through a more transparent process," Nesbitt said.

The package that passed by slim margins would increase the Earned Income Tax Credit from 6% to 30%, repeal taxes on public and private pensions, and issue about $800 million in $180 checks to each tax filer. Married couples who file their taxes jointly would get $180 combined, $90 for each person. Under the proposal, the pension tax repeal would be implemented immediately for police and fire, but be phased in over four years for other retirees.

A fourth prong of the package would divert up to $600 million from corporate income tax revenue every year for the next three years if corporate income tax revenue exceeds $1.2 billion. The diversion would push $50 million toward a housing and community development fund, $50 million to a revitalization and placemaking fund and $500 million toward the state’s business incentive program, the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund.

While the inclusion of the SOAR diversion may have blocked at least one Democratic lawmaker, the diversion of $800 million in funds from the fiscal year 2022 funds for the rebates alienated the Republican minority because of the effect it would have on an expected income tax cut.

The diversion of funds from fiscal year 2022 revenue means the state’s revenue will come in below a trigger that would have required a cut in the state’s income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.05% under a law passed by the-then Republican-led Legislature and former Gov. Rick Snyder.

In order for the rebates to be issued at all or the money diverted from the FY22 budget, the bill must gain immediate effect in the Senate.

The bill passed the House Thursday after lawmakers waited hours on the floor Wednesday and Thursday only to have the bill jammed through suddenly without debate on the House floor around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Republicans shouted throughout the vote after being denied the opportunity to speak on the bill on the floor.

"This isn't just an issue for the members of this body," said Rep. Bryan Posthumus, Republican floor leader. "This is an affront to media. This is an affront to free speech and conversation and debate."

