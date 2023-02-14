Biden on MSU shooting: 'It's a family's worst nightmare'

Washington ― President Joe Biden said Tuesday he and the first lady are praying for the three killed students and five others "fighting for their lives" after Monday night's mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University.

"It's a family's worst nightmare. It's happening far too often in this country. Far too often," Biden said Tuesday in remarks before the National Association of Counties. "While we gather more information, there's one thing we do know to be true: We have to do something to stop gun violence ripping apart our communities."

He called on Congress to do more to combat gun violence with legislative reforms, noting that Tuesday was the five-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and staff.

"I met every one of those families, spent time with them all. And a lot of you here have had to confront violence in your communities every single day," Biden said. "We took a big step toward passing the most significant bipartisan gun legislation in 30 years ..., but there's a lot more work to do, and I'm committing to getting it done with all of you."

The president suggested he wants to ban assault weapons again, adding there's "no rationale" for assault weapons and magazines that hold 50-70 bullets.

Police are still working to identify a motive after a suspected gunman late Monday terrorized the campus in East Lansing. The gunman was later found dead off campus from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who was not affiliated with MSU as a student or employee, police said.

MSU police identified two of the three victims as Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson. The five wounded remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.

Earlier Tuesday, Biden issued a written statement in response to the MSU shooting.

"Our hearts are with these young victims and their families, the broader East Lansing and Lansing communities, and all Americans across the country grieving as the result of gun violence," Biden said in a Tuesday statement released by the White House.

Biden said he spoke Monday night to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and instructed the deployment of "all necessary federal law enforcement" to support the response, saying he assured Whitmer "that we would continue to provide the resources and support needed in the weeks ahead." The White House said that includes the FBI.

"Too many American communities have been devastated by gun violence. I have taken action to combat this epidemic in America, including a historic number of executive actions and the first significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years, but we must do more," Biden said.

"The fact that this shooting took place the night before this country marks five years since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, should cause every American to exclaim 'enough' and demand that Congress take action." Biden spelled out specific reforms he wants enacted including requiring background checks on all gun sales and closing "loopholes" in the backgrounding system; banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines; requiring the safe storage of firearms; and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers "who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets."

"Action is what we owe to those grieving today in Michigan and across America," Biden said.

