Gov. Whitmer on MSU shooting: 'We cannot accept living like this'

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer labeled gun violence "a uniquely American problem" and said things don't "have to be this way" early Tuesday, hours after a suspected gunman killed three people and wounded others on the campus of Michigan State University.

"Certain places are supposed to be about community, learning, or joy — elementary schools and college campuses, movie theaters and dance halls, grocery stores and workplaces," Whitmer said in a statement. "They should not be the sites of bloodshed.

“This is a uniquely American problem. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. We plan who that last text or call would go to. We should not, we cannot, accept living like this."

The shootings at Michigan State occurred Monday night, forcing students to shelter in place and bringing dozens of police vehicles and ambulances to the East Lansing campus. The suspect was eventually located off campus and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said MSU police Deputy Chief Chris Rozman.

The violence likely will spur more conversations in the state Capitol about whether to institute additional restrictions on firearms in Michigan.

The Capitol is about 4 miles from the Berkey Hall, where the suspected gunman initially opened fire.

Whitmer, a Democrat, has previously called for universal background check requirements for people who want to buy firearms, a safe storage standard for guns in the home and "extreme risk" protection orders, also known as a red flag law, to allow guns to be taken away from people deemed a risk to themselves and others.

“MSU’s campus is a special place for so many, and it is now the site of another senseless act of gun violence," Whitmer said Tuesday morning. "Parents across Michigan were on pins and needles calling their kids to check in on them and tell them they love them.

“It doesn’t have to be this way."

Democrats called for similar reforms after the 2021 killing of four students at Michigan's Oxford High School. However, Republicans who controlled the House and Senate blocked votes on the measures.

Democrats took control of the state Legislature in January for the first time in nearly four decades and have suggested they will emphasize the gun-related policies this term.

"In the coming days, @MIHouseDems are committed to enacting policies that will address this uniquely American problem of gun violence," tweeted state House Majority Floor Leader Abraham Aiyash, D-Hamtramck. "We’ll pray for those impacted. And we’ll finally enact policies to prevent future tragedies."

Attorney General Dana Nessel said the events at Michigan State University were "a tragedy for the entire state of Michigan."

"I want to thank everyone in law enforcement who worked to secure the campus and protect the community," Nessel said. "I am hopeful that the investigation reveals how we can better protect our children, our neighbors and all those who call Michigan home."

cmauger@detroitnews.com