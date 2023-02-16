Nessel: Ottawa County board held 'unethical' but legal hasty meeting

Though the newly elected majority of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners didn't violate the Open Meetings Act with its first hastily called meeting of the year, their actions raise concerns for government transparency, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said during a Thursday press conference.

During the first meeting of the Ottawa County commissioners on Jan. 3, the new board majority members whom were backed by a conservative group opposed to the county's COVID-19 pandemic mask mandates fired the county administrator and county attorney, as well as decided to replace the public health officer.

Former county administrator John Shay was replaced by conservative Republican John Gibbs, who lost the 3rd Congressional District race in November to Democrat Hillary Scholten. The board also closed the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department and changed the county motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”

Some commissioners apparently met prior to the meeting to put certain items on the agenda and run them through to avoid resistance from the public, Nessel said. Though it appears that the Open Meetings Act wasn't violated, she labeled the actions of some commissioners as "unethical" and "nefarious."

"The actions of some of the members of the Ottawa County Board of Commission clearly demonstrate a violation of the spirit of the Open Meetings Act and a blatant violation of public trust and the tenets of government transparency," Nessel said. "This was all done outside of the public view and to execute their will without any public interference."

Though Nessel said there "appears to be no actionable violation of the Open Meetings Act," she is recommending changes to the law in order to strengthen transparency in governance to give it more teeth.

Among the recommendations Nessel said she would urge the Michigan Legislature to adopt is a requirement that public entities have to provide a 48 hour notice of a meeting with the agenda, limiting the ability to alter the agenda except under certain circumstances.

The newly elected members to the county commission had not taken their oath of office before the first meeting of the year and so Nessel proposed a change in the Open Meeting Act that would amend the definition of the term 'public official' to include a person who has been elected or appointed to public office, even if they haven't taken their oath of office.

"One of the things I guess I am officially recommending to the Ottawa commissioners, is, not only does my office have resources on FOIA and OMA on our website for any local elected officials to help them better understand the laws but the Michigan Association of Counties also has resources for new and for inexperienced county commissioners to ensure that they're the best public servants that they can be," Nessel said.

Nessel said her office reviewed more citizen letters and emails than her administration has ever received in connection with a single public body and noted a large portion of public comments during the Jan. 3 meeting pertained to a lack of transparency by the board.

The Otttawa County board's Jan. 10 meeting resulted in an outpouring of public comments about the new majority's behavior. During the 2½ hour meeting, 31 residents criticized the commission and 16 supported it. The other two speakers were noncommittal.

At the Jan. 10 gathering, Kathleen O’Brien, 63, of Port Sheldon accused the new members of running for office with a lack of transparency and said they were running the government in the same way.

“You’re injuring our reputation as a community,” O'Brien told the commission. “We’ll be dealing with the impact of your parochial decisions far longer than I care to think.”

But Dan Winiarski, 43, of Jenison said he liked the aggressiveness of the board's actions and compared them with firefighters who needed to move quickly to squelch what he saw as the liberal drift of the county.

“You’re keeping your promises and doing exactly what you said you would,” Winiarski said. “That is so refreshing and out of the ordinary.”

Staff Writer Francis X. Donnelly contributed.