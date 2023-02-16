Michigan Senate approves wide-ranging tax plan, but it hangs in limbo

Lansing — The Michigan Senate passed a wide-ranging tax proposal Thursday that aims to bring $180 rebate checks, targeted financial relief while evading a looming cut in the personal income tax, but GOP opposition has the plan stuck in purgatory.

During a lengthy debate on the Senate floor, Democratic lawmakers called the proposal "historic" and the largest tax cut in decades. But Republicans slammed the bill, describing it as a tax increase, a "sham" and a "corporate handout."

Ultimately, the Senate approved the measure in a party-line 20-17 vote. However, Republicans denied the bill the two-thirds support needed so it could take effect immediately. The rebate checks and the push to circumvent the income tax rate drop require immediate effect.

"Right now, that's contingent on Republicans choosing to vote for immediate effect," Brinks said of the rebate checks' future after session.

Democrats moved to allow a second vote in the future on immediate effect and proposed a rule change that could permit them to get around a longstanding Senate policy requiring a definitive roll call vote on the matter. Without immediate effect, bills would take effect after the end of the year's session.

After session Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, said the tax legislation was a "sham" and said lawmakers should pass a boost in the Earned Income Tax Credit separately and renew negotiations on how to provide tax relief.

Nesbitt and other Republicans noted that the Senate's video stream, which broadcasts the session, went down as the debate was playing out Thursday. It's unclear why that happened.

"They turned off the video to stop any mention of debate. They ignored a senator who was trying to provide a no vote explanation against the rules of the Senate," Nesbitt said. "It's wrong."

The bill at the center of the fight joins together top priorities of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to ease taxes on retirement income and boost the Earned Income Tax Credit, which primarily benefits low-wage workers. But, more controversially, it would bring $180 rebate checks, distributing tax revenues in a way that would avoid a looming and automatic cut in the state's 4.25% personal income tax, and would direct future dollars to a state fund meant to attract large economic development projects.

The legislation has spurred heavy debate between Democrats and Republicans in Lansing over how to combat inflation and whether stopping the long-term income tax rate cut is in the state's best interest. Last week, Senate Republicans were able to adjourn session early while Democrats met in caucus to avoid a vote that day.

Sen. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, said the Democrat-backed proposal wasn't tax relief at all but was an attempt to increase taxes on working Michigan residents. It was a "sham solution" to inflation, Albert said, that would make the situation worse.

The $180 rebates would be gone after one or two trips to the grocery store, but high prices would remain, Albert said.

"Let's stop excessive government spending and allow prices to go down for a change," Albert said.

But Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, said Democrats were attempting to help those being hit hardest by the economic trends. She listed people trying to feed their kids and those trying to buy their first house.

"We need to make sure we are focusing our relief efforts on those who need it, not exacerbating income quality, not giving crumbs year after year after year to families who need it now," McMorrow said.

Lawmakers have spent the last month debating the tax proposals. The Michigan House approved the final measure seven days ago.

The package that passed by a slim margin in the House would increase the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) from 6% of the federal credit to 30%, drop taxes on public and private retirement income and issue about $800 million in $180 checks to each tax filer.

Married couples would get $180 combined, $90 for each person through the rebates. The diversion of funds from fiscal year 2022 revenue means the state’s revenue will come in below a trigger level that would have likely required a cut in the state’s income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.05% under a law passed by the then Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Rick Snyder, according to the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency.

The EITC boost would reduce individual income tax revenue by about $385 million per year, according to the House Fiscal Agency. Under the proposal, the retirement tax changes would alter standards put in place in 2011 by Snyder and would generally be phased in over four years. By fiscal year 2026, the changes would save taxpayers $515 million a year.

A fourth prong of the package would divert up to $600 million from corporate income tax revenue every year for the next three years if corporate income tax revenue exceeds $1.2 billion. The diversion would push $50 million toward a housing and community development fund, $50 million to a revitalization and placemaking fund and $500 million toward the state’s business incentive program, the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund.

