Michigan Senate leader: Lawmakers must 'meet this moment with action'

Lansing — Michigan senators on Thursday called for quick legislative action to combat gun violence and directly respond to a shooting three days earlier that left three students dead and five wounded on the campus of Michigan State University.

As investigators held a press conference in East Lansing about their ongoing probe, the Democrat-controlled Senate opened its first normal session day since the killings on the MSU campus. Eight senators — two Republicans and six Democrats — gave speeches about the tragedy.

Lawmakers have a duty "to meet this moment with action," said Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, during her address.

"I ask everyone in this chamber to join me in doing everything in our power to both love and legislate in the coming days and weeks," said Brinks, who has a daughter at MSU. "Let's not let our kids down again."

Democrats won control of the Michigan Senate for the first time in 40 years in November. In the past, Republicans blocked Democratic attempts to institute restrictions on firearms.

The new Democratic majority will act, vowed Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield.

"I refuse to live in grief without any action," Moss said during his speech.

On Monday night, 43-year-old Anthony McRae of Lansing opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University, killing three students and injuring five others. Police said McRae had two handguns with him and later killed himself along a Lansing street roughly four hours after the shootings.

The guns were purchased legally, police revealed Thursday.

McRae had been arrested and charged with a felony in 2019. He had been caught by a Lansing police officer carrying a concealed gun without a concealed carry permit, according to court records. Prosecutors eventually dismissed the charge and allowed McRae to plead guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge, which gave him the chance to legally purchase a gun after his 18-month probation ended.

Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, called McRae an "evil man" who shouldn't have been able to get a gun. There was a mechanism in place to prevent him from owning one, Runestad said, referring to the felony charge that was dismissed.

“This carnage cannot continue. Our great collective challenge, of course, is to determine how to stop it," Runestad said.

Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-West Bloomfield, told her colleagues they had the chance on Thursday to decide whether to sponsor "basic firearm safety bills." In the future, she said, the senators would have the opportunity to put the measures into state law.

The coming bills will be formally submitted later Thursday, Bayer said.

Bayer represented Oxford when four students were killed in another mass shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021.

She referenced upcoming proposals to require universal background checks for people who want to buy firearms, to institute a safe storage standard for guns in the home and to allow "extreme risk" protection orders, also known as a red flag law, to take away guns from people deemed a risk to themselves and others.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pushed for the same three changes this year.

A statewide survey of 600 registered voters in Michigan, conducted Nov. 28-Dec. 1, found 90% of participants said they would support requiring background checks for gun purchases and 74% said they would favor a red flag law that allowed a court to remove guns from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. It was conducted by the Lansing-based Glengariff Group. The poll was released by the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Sen. Mike Webber, R-Rochester Hills, said lawmakers should work in a bipartisan fashion and need to take a "holistic approach" to combating gun violence.

"This can be the first thing that we truly work on as a Michigan state Senate this session together," Webber said.

cmauger@detroitnews.com