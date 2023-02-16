State Board of Ed member Nikki Snyder launches U.S. Senate campaign

Lansing — Nikki Snyder, a Republican member of State Board of Education, announced Thursday she'll run for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

Snyder, a 38-year-old registered nurse from Dexter, became the first candidate holding a state-level elected office in the race to replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing. Stabenow said in January she wouldn't seek another term.

"I have received over 1.9 million votes statewide in Michigan," Snyder said in a statement. "I have worked hard listening and leading since first running to serve in 2016. Nobody will outwork me. I want us all rowing in the same direction”

Snyder launched her U.S. Senate campaign two days before the Michigan Republican Party's convention on Saturday in Lansing. The event is a gathering of party activists and delegates.

“We want to fire up our base," Snyder said. "We want to re-engage them.”

She's originally from the Upper Peninsula, and she's a mother of three children. She got involved in politics because she was worried about the future of her kids' education, she said.

Michigan needs "to heal and build" and should have leadership that respects all residents' rights, Snyder said.

Snyder is one of two Republicans on the eight-member education board. She and fellow GOP member Tom McMillin repeatedly clashed with Democrats on the panel over how schools handled the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Snyder spoke out against mandatory masking and medical testing in K-12 schools.

"I don't tell you what to do with your body for me," she said at the time. "I do what I do with my body. Those are my choices, not your choices."

In addition to Snyder, state Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township and U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township, have been considering campaigns for the U.S. Senate.

On the Democratic side, the speculation has focused on U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of Detroit, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist of Detroit and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak.

Snyder attempted to challenge Slotkin in 2020 for her U.S. House seat, but officials found she didn't turn in enough petition signatures to make the primary ballot.

