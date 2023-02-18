Michigan Republicans weigh party's future at Saturday convention

Lansing — Thousands of Michigan Republican Party delegates were gathered in downtown Lansing Saturday morning as they prepared to pick a new leader for the state GOP after suffering historic losses in the November 2022 election.

The convention, which was expected to be contentious and last for hours, opened with battling over how the votes at the event would be counted and last-minute jockeying among the 10 candidates for party chair.

The chair race is expected to center on former attorney general candidate Matt DePerno of Kalamazoo, who is backed by ex-President Donald Trump, former secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo of Oak Park, who has support from grassroots wings of the party, and longtime political consultant Scott Greenlee of Lansing, who would represent a more traditional pick for the job.

The party's current chairman, Ron Weiser, decided not to seek another term.

On Saturday morning, Macomb County Republican Chairman Mark Forton dropped out of the state chair race, leaving nine remaining candidates. Forton endorsed Karamo. Forton said his decision was meant to ensure that a "grassroots-type" hopeful had a chance to win.

“I honestly believe on the first vote she’s going to have the most votes," Forton said in an interview on the convention floor of Karamo.

However, there could be three rounds of voting in the chair race on Saturday, and to win, someone needs to get more than 50% support. Through the rounds, the candidates with the least support are forced out. The second vote is supposed to feature three candidates. The third vote, if necessary, would include only two candidates.

DePerno and Karamo are viewed as the favorites because they have been working with delegates for more than a year as it was the delegates who nominated them for attorney general and secretary of state last year.

DePerno lost to Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel by 9 percentage points in November. Karamo lost to Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson by 14 percentage points.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also won another term with Democrats taking control of the Legislature for the first time in 40 years.

A lawyer by trade, DePerno rose to political prominence challenging the 2020 presidential election results and spearheading a lawsuit over the vote in northern Michigan's Antrim County. He and Karamo have advanced unproven claims about fraud in the presidential election.

In August, Nessel sought a special prosecutor to consider charges against DePerno and eight others over an alleged conspiracy to gain improper access to voting machines. The special prosecutor, D.J. Hilson, hasn't yet announced a decision.

Trump, who's campaigning for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, endorsed DePerno for party chair in January. Other Republican activists have also lined up behind DePerno, citing his aggressive approach.

“I have always supported Matt DePerno,” said state Rep. Angela Rigas, R-Caledonia, as she entered the convention on Saturday.

But other Republicans are concerned about DePerno's track record. Conservative lawyer David Kallman, whose office is based in Lansing, said DePerno has done things he doesn't agree with. But Kallman declined to detail the issues.

Kallman said he hopes Greenlee pulls an upset.

“I think he’d be the best to try to unify everybody," Kallman said.

Greenlee, who's worked in politics for more than three decades, appeared to be gaining some level of support on Saturday, but it was unclear if it would be enough to match Karamo and DePerno. Greenlee said Republicans were responding to his message of activating and engaging the delegates.

“The secret to a good campaign is to peak at the right time," Greenlee said. "We tried to plot our strategy that way. And I think we’re peaking."

Michael Beasley, a delegate from Detroit, said he was still deciding whether to back DePerno or Karamo on Saturday morning.

Beasley said his decision would come down to which candidate he believes will fight for the party.

