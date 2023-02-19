Michigan's AG joins coalitions to defend access to abortion pill

Michigan is one of nearly two dozen states to join lawsuits aimed at ensuring access to medication abortion, or the abortion pill, following legal challenges brought by anti-abortion activist groups.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Sunday that she had joined two multistate coalitions supporting the move to ensure and expand access to the abortion pill.

One of the coalitions Nessel signed onto is focused on defending Food and Drug Administration regulatory approvals for the drug mifepristone, which can be prescribed for medical abortions and has been approved by the FDA for 20 years.

The medication has come under fire with legal challenges from anti-abortion groups seeking to pull mifepristone’s FDA approval in the United States, which could prevent it from being sold nationwide. The anti-abortion activists have filed a preliminary injunction to revoke the mifepristone’s regulatory approvals. Mifepristone is taken as part of a two-dose regimen that includes a mifepristone pill followed by a second pill, misoprostol, for early-term abortions.

The case is being considered before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

“I am committed to ensuring that safe and effective reproductive health care remains accessible to the residents of Michigan,” Nessel said in a statement Sunday.

“Research has proven that mifepristone and misoprostol are safe and reliable noninvasive reproductive health care options for those who need it.”

Nessel’s office said she also joined a second coalition focused on access to reproductive health care. That coalition formed to express support for major pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens, which are planning to dispense the medication from its locations where it is certified to do so following a recent FDA decision that allows pharmacists to fill prescriptions for misoprostol and mifepristone.

The prescriptions must be written by a certified provider. Those efforts also have been questioned by anti-abortion activists.

Through the New York-led coalition supporting the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, an amicus brief signed by 22 states was filed asking a federal court to reject efforts to eliminate access to the medication. Anti-abortion activists filed a federal lawsuit to revoke approval of the drug.

More than 5 million women have safely taken the drug since its approval in 2000, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

If that court were to rule in favor of the anti-abortion activists’ legal challenge, mifepristone would be pulled from shelves and would no longer be allowed to be sold in the U.S. The brief stressed that a ban on mifepristone resulting from the lawsuit would make the pill illegal, even in states where abortion is legal.

Nessel, alongside attorneys general in Pennsylvania, Maine, North Carolina, Oregon and Wisconsin, signed on with New York in an amicus brief submitted in the case, arguing against barring mifepristone.

In the brief written by the New York Attorney General Letitia James, the coalition said “the continued availability of mifepristone for medication abortions is critical to safeguarding” the rights of its residents and ensuring access to reproductive health care.

“An order requiring the FDA to withdraw its approval of mifepristone would therefore make medication abortion largely unavailable,” James wrote, saying that sort of move would have “drastically reduced access to abortion overall” and would have “devastating consequences” on the residents of their states.

The second coalition Nessel said she joined supporting some pharmacies' plans to start dispensing the abortion pill has sparked controversy locally in Michigan. In early February, a few dozen anti-abortion activists protested at local pharmacies advocating against the move.

At the protest against the plans for pharmacies to dispense abortion pills, South Lyon resident Monica Miller, who helped organize a protest of 15 people outside a CVS on Five Mile Road in Livonia with the Stop Abortion RX group, called the FDA's decision supporting the efforts "irresponsible." Miller said she hoped people would boycott national pharmacy chains that become certified dispensers of mifepristone and misoprostol.

“It normalizes the abortion practice," Miller, 69, said, advocating against the move that would increase access to the FDA-approved medication.

Last summer, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the legal right to an abortion in America, states across the country passed strict laws banning abortion.

In Michigan, voters approved a ballot measure enshrining the right to abortion in the state's constitution. If mifepristone's approval is revoked by the impending Texas ruling, it would affect patients in Michigan, where abortions are legal.