Judge clears way for Nessel to fight order keeping Line 5 case in federal court

A federal judge on Tuesday cleared the way for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to continue pursuing efforts to move back to state court a suit seeking to shut down Enbridge's Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac.

Grand Rapids Federal District Judge Janet Neff agreed to certify her August order denying Nessel's request to keep the case in state court, which allows Nessel's office to appeal the case to the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

Neff's August decision denying the state of Michigan's request to argue its case for Line 5's closure in state court — where state laws are more favorable to Nessel's case — marked the second time the judge had ordered Line 5 cases be kept in federal court. In November 2021, the judge issued a similar edict in a case brought by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer dismissed her case two weeks after the decision.

After Whitmer dismissed her case, Nessel vowed to continuing pursuing a case she filed in 2019, at which point Enbridge moved the 2019 case to federal court — setting off another fight over jurisdiction. Neff ruled in Enbridge's favor again in August.

Usually, a judge's procedural decisions — such as whether state or federal court are the proper jurisdiction for a case — are not subject to appeal. Instead, appeals are often confined to final orders in a case.

But Nessel's office had argued to Neff that there were questions of law that merit an immediate or interlocutory appeal — including whether Enbridge should have removed Nessel's case to federal court within 30 days of it being filed; whether the judge's decision in Whitmer's case set a precedent for Nessel's; and whether the pursuit of Line 5's closure raised federal questions that merited federal court jurisdiction.

Neff on Tuesday appeared to agree and ruled Nessel's case presented "exceptional situations" that compelled her to certify her order on federal jurisdiction and allow it to be appealed.

"The court is of the opinion that each of the three issues identified by plaintiff involve a controlling question of law, there is substantial ground for difference of opinion, and an immediate appeal will materially advance the ultimate termination of the litigation," wrote Neff, an appointee of former President George W. Bush.

Nessel and Whitmer both promised on the campaign trail in 2018 to seek the closure of Enbridge's Line 5 dual oil pipeline, where it runs along the lakebed through the Straits of Mackinac.

The existence of the line, which is operating under a nearly 70-year state easement, has been a cause of concern among environmental advocates, who worry a spill from the line in the straits would be catastrophic for the Great Lakes.

In 2018, Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder entered an agreement with Enbridge Energy that would require the company to spend at least $500 million to build a tunnel beneath the lake bed to house a new segment of Line 5.

Plans for the tunnel have been slowed by protracted reviews by several different agencies, including the Michigan Public Service Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In October 2021, Canada formally invoked a 1977 treaty over Michigan's threats to close the line, arguing the pipeline originating in Alberta delivers critical fuel and natural gas supplies to Ontario and Quebec provinces.

The 1977 agreement between President Jimmy Carter and current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's father, then Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, put limits on transit pipeline actions that may harm the energy supply in either country.

The Biden and Trudeau administrations are still in treaty negotiations over the issue.

