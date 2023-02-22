Mike Pence to speak at Hillsdale College as he weighs presidential bid

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who's considering launching a campaign for president, will speak on the role of faith in public life March 1 at Hillsdale College, the college announced Wednesday.

Pence, a past Indiana governor, has been traveling the country as the field of GOP candidates for the 2024 presidential nomination begins to take shape. Former President Donald Trump, under whom Pence served as vice president, announced his third campaign for the nation's top office in November.

In a January interview with CBS News, Pence said he had time to decide whether to get in the race.

Pence is known for his evangelical views. Hillsdale College is a conservative Christian college in southern Michigan.

He'll speak there as part of the college's Drummond Lecture series, which focuses on "faith, learning and related issues of the day," according to the college.

Pence last visited Michigan on Nov. 4 when he campaigned for Republican U.S. House candidate Tom Barrett at an apple orchard in the Lansing area.

After the 2020 presidential election, Trump made unsubstantiated claims he lost to Democrat Joe Biden because of fraud.

Pence drew criticism from Trump and some of the ex-president's supporters for not blocking the certification of the 2020 election results as he presided over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, hours after rioters gained access to the Capitol and temporarily halted the proceedings.

Pence said last week he will fight special counsel Jack Smith's subpoena to testify before a grand jury about Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

“Never before in American history has a vice president been summoned to appear in court to testify against the president with whom they serve," Pence told reporters in Iowa.

Earlier this month, Pence's lawyers disclosed that classified documents were found in the former vice president's Indiana home and returned to federal authorities. That disclosure followed the discovery of classified documents at Trump's Florida estate and President Joe Biden's Delaware home.

cmauger@detroitnews.com