McMorrow passes on U.S. Senate run

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow said Friday she won't run for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

The Royal Oak Democrat, 36, had been considered a possible contender to run for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat after Stabenow announced last month that she won't run for reelection next year when her term ends.

“Now more than ever, we need strong leadership where it matters most. That’s why I’ll be focusing all of my attention on serving in the Michigan state Senate as the Michigan Senate Majority Whip and not seeking the U.S. Senate nomination in 2024," McMorrow said in a Friday statement.

“This past November, we showed what we can achieve if we actually dedicate resources to state legislative races and treat them with the same importance that we do federal contests. For the first time in my lifetime, we flipped the Michigan Senate blue, giving Democrats full control of the governorship, state House, and state Senate."

She added that with government in Washington divided between Democrats and Republicans, "the most important office to Michiganders’ everyday lives isn’t in Washington. It’s in their state Capitol."

With McMorrow out, other Democrats said to be considering the U.S. Senate race include U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Lansing Democrat; and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, both of Detroit. Slotkin is expected to announce soon.

More:Slotkin preps Senate run after winning tough reelection bid

On the Republican side, State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder, 38, of Dexter announced last week that she'll run for the seat. State Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly; businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township; and U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township, have also been mulling campaigns. Former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, also said he hadn't ruled it out.

U.S. Rep. John James, a Farmington Hills Republican who lost two previous U.S. Senate campaigns in 2018 and 2020, said this week he will seek reelection to his 7th District House seat in southern Macomb County and the Rochester and Rochester Hills areas of Oakland County.

McMorrow shot onto the national scene last April with her response to a fundraising email from Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, that claimed McMorrow and other Democrats were "outraged" that they couldn't "groom and sexualize kindergartners."

More:Sen. Mallory McMorrow gains national spotlight pushing back against 'hateful garbage'

McMorrow called out the rhetoric and her floor speech about her Christian upbringing and her desire to fight "hate" went viral, leading to national media interviews, a call from President Joe Biden and a flood of fundraising cash.

Staff writers Craig Mauger and Beth LeBlanc contributed.

mburke@detroitnews.com