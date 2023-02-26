Michigan Lt. Gov. Gilchrist says he won't run for U.S. Senate

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced Sunday that he has decided against a campaign for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

The Detroit Democrat, 40, had been considered a potential candidate to run for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat after Stabenow announced last month that she won't run for reelection next year when her term ends.

"Serving our state in Washington, DC would be a great opportunity, but instead I will keep standing tall for Michigan, right here at home, as Lieutenant Governor," Gilchrist tweeted. "The Governor & I have more work to do. I look forward to working with our next US Senator to get it done."

Other Democrats said to be considering the U.S. Senate race include U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Lansing Democrat; Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of Detroit; and the actor Hill Harper. Businessman Nasser Beydoun created an exploratory committee last month. Slotkin is expected to announce a bid soon.

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow of Royal Oak said Friday that she's passing on a run, and U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Birmingham also bowed out of contention.

On the Republican side, State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder, 38, of Dexter announced this month that she'll run for the seat.

State Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly; businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township; and U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township, also have been weighing campaigns. Former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, said he hadn't ruled it out.

U.S. Rep. John James, a Farmington Hills Republican who lost two previous U.S. Senate campaigns in 2018 and 2020, said Friday he will seek reelection to his 7th District House seat in southern Macomb County, and the Rochester and Rochester Hills areas of Oakland County.

