Rep. Elissa Slotkin declares U.S. Senate bid as some potential rivals drop out

Washington — U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Lansing Democrat, is running for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

The third-term congresswoman is the first Democratic contender to publicly launch a bid for the open seat after U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow retires at the end of 2024. Slotkin launched a campaign website and video Monday describing her path to public service and motivations for running for the upper chamber.

Americans seem to be "living crisis to crisis," she said in the video, but "there are some things that are really simple," like protecting American manufacturing, children's safety, democracy and pathways to a middle class lifestyles.

"We need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder and never forgets that we are public servants," she said. "Our country is going to get through this. It's hard work, but that's what Michiganders do."

The website was released after potential rivals including state Sen. Mallory McMorrow of Royal Oak and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II indicated they weren't seeking the post in recent days.

Slotkin is a centrist who has won three competitive House races in Michigan's old 8th and new 7th Districts — one of Michigan's most politically mixed territories covering Lansing and surrounding areas.

She most recently defeated former Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett of Charlotte by nearly 6 percentage points in November, securing her third term through the end of 2024.

Slotkin first ran for office in 2018, when she defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Bishop in what was then Michigan's 8th Congressional District, encompassing Ingham and Livingston Counties and the northern part of Oakland County. She won reelection in 2020 in the same district against Republican candidate Paul Junge.

After redistricting, she ran for the new 7th Congressional District in 2022. The new district covers Ingham, Livingston, Clinton and Shiawassee Counties, most of Eaton County and small portions of Oakland and Genesee counties.

Slotkin decided she would dedicate her life to public service on Sept. 11, 2001, when a terrorist attack on New York City coincided with her second day of graduate school, she said. She went on to work as a CIA Middle East analyst, did three tours in Iraq and later worked on national security issues in the Bush and Obama administrations.

"Nothing tested me more than when my mom was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer and didn't have health insurance," Slotkin said in the campaign video, detailing how the family sought care for her even as she was forced to declare bankruptcy.

John Sellek, a Republican consultant and founder of Harbor Strategic Public Affairs, has suggested she would be almost "tailor-made" for Democrats hoping to hold on to the Senate seat because of her history of winning competitive races and focus on kitchen table and middle-class issues that have proven to be a winning strategy for other Democrats in statewide races.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, which fundraises and campaigns for Republicans to win control of the Senate, said in a statement that she is "a liberal politician with some serious ethical baggage."

Slotkin is the first widely known candidate to jump into the Senate race and the first Democrat. U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Birmingham and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, both Democrats initially floated as potential contenders, have also said they do not plan to run.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of Detroit and the actor Hill Harper are also said to be considering running for the seat. Businessman Nasser Beydoun created an exploratory committee last month.

Nikki Snyder, a 38-year-old member of State Board of Education from Dexter, announced she would run on the Republican side earlier this month.

State Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly; businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township; and U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township, also have been weighing campaigns. Former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, said he hadn't ruled it out.

Adrian Hemond, a Democratic consultant and CEO of the firm Grassroots Midwest, called Slotkin the frontrunner and “heavy favorite” to clinch the Senate seat in 2024, noting her fundraising acumen and her track record of winning competitive swing districts.

“She's gonna win. The field seems pretty clear for her on the Dem side, at least in terms of Democrats that could pose a credible threat to her,” said Hemond, noting that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gilchrist and Stevens of Birmingham all passed on a run.

“And the Republicans don't have a candidate. I mean, I know Nikki Snyder has filed, but that's not real. The Republican track record in statewide federal elections in Michigan is real bad, and so you need a real high-quality candidate on the Republican side to make this thing work.”

Prior to President Donald Trump winning Michigan in 2016, the last time that Republicans won a federal statewide election in Michigan was with Spencer Abraham to the Senate in 1994.

Hemond also said most people haven’t heard of Harper, a Black actor known for shows like "CSI" and "Covert Affairs" and who owns the Roasting Plant coffee shop in Detroit.

“There are parts of the state where Slotkin has less name ID, but she has had tens of millions of dollars spent in multiple media markets in Michigan behind her prior candidacies for Congress, building her name ID. Hill Harper doesn't have that,” Hemond said.

“Unless he has the ability to self-fund several million dollars to get a campaign up and running, I don't think she should be worried about that at all.”

