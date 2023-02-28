Slotkin raises $1.2M on first day of Senate campaign

Washington ― U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin raised over $1.2 million on the first day of her campaign for U.S. Senate on Monday, her campaign said.

It's a significant show of support that the Lansing Democrat hopes will help propel her campaign for the open seat to be vacated by Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2024.

The congresswoman, 46, on Monday became the first Democratic contender to publicly launch a bid for Stabenow's seat. She has won three competitive U.S. House contests and regularly leads the Michigan delegation in fundraising hauls.

Slotkin, a former top Pentagon official, raised $10 million for her last race for Congress in which she defeated state Sen. Tom Barrett of Charlotte by 6 percentage points, a race that ranked as the most expensive in the country when outside spending was included.

Slotkin in an email appeal to supporters Monday evening urged them to give in a show of support, in part to signal to her potential rivals the strength of her launch and staying power. She said the money would help kick off a listening tour throughout the state, starting with Detroit later this week, as well as other early voter communication.

"They know that the amount of money a candidate can raise in the early days is a good indicator of how strong a campaign they’re prepared to run," Slotkin wrote of potential opponents.

"My job today is to make sure that we have the strongest possible launch, so we can win, keep this seat in a notoriously swingy state, and send someone to the Senate who will work to get things done for Michigan and the country."

Adrian Hemond, a Democratic consultant and CEO of the firm Grassroots Midwest, suggested the 2024 Michigan Senate race could cost $100 million or more, with $20 million to $30 million more if there's a contested primary.

Most other big-name Democrats have bowed out of contention in recent days, including Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson hasn't ruled out a run, however; and the actor and author Hill Harper of Detroit also is reportedly considering a campaign.

Nikki Snyder, a 38-year-old member of State Board of Education from Dexter, announced she would run on the Republican side earlier this month.

State Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly; businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township; and U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township, also have been weighing campaigns. Former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, is also considering a bid.

Slotkin on MSNBC late Monday was asked what the Senate could do on gun reform, following two mass shootings in the district that she represents ― Oxford High School in November 2021 and at Michigan State University on Feb. 13. She indicated she would support ending the 60-vote super-majority required to pass most Senate legislation.

"There's a lot of things that are just basic that we could pass tomorrow if we were able to do something about the filibuster, but I think the most basic things are going to happen in the state of Michigan and our Legislature soon," she said.

She said she supports banning assault weapons, universal background checks for people purchasing any gun including on the internet and at gun shows, and so-called “red flag” laws that would let law enforcement or others seek orders for the temporary seizure of firearms. Slotkin herself has introduced a bill requiring the secure storage of firearms in households where children could reasonably access the weapon.

"The ground is changing. People want to protect kids in their sanctuaries, at home," she said. "And Washington ― they could do something about tomorrow if the Senate would move and if we would just frankly get past this idea that a few members of the Senate can block progress on any kind of bill."

