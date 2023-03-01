House OKs $1.3B spending plan, pushing $630M toward Ford development

Lansing — The Michigan House voted 59-49 to allocate $1.3 billion in supplemental spending, with roughly half of the money going toward a Calhoun County mega site where Ford Motor Co. plans to locate a battery plant.

In addition to the $630 million for preparation of the Marshall farmland for the Ford project, the legislation would send $170 million to the state's business incentive fund and allocates $75 million for health care worker recruitment, retention and training.

The supplemental, passed by the Senate late last night, marks the second spending bill over $1 billion passed by the Democratic-led Legislature since January.

The passage of the bill has required the slim Democratic majorities in the House and Senate to balance economic incentives aiming to lure big developments against an unwillingness of some members to continue pushing taxpayer dollars toward corporations.

Four Republicans voted in favor of the package: Rep. Phil Green of Millington, Rep. Kathy Schmaltz of Jackson, Rep. Curt VanderWall of Ludington and Rep. Mike Mueller of Linden. Democratic Rep. Dylan Wegela of Garden City was the lone Democratic lawmaker to vote against the spending plan.

Rep. Jim Haadsma, D-Battle Creek, called the Ford investment the best thing to happen to the area since the "corn flake."

The region has "been back on our heels for years" between disinvestment from Kellogg and the 2010 Enbridge oil spill in Marshall, Haadsma said. But the Ford investment would be a "game changer" for the area, he said.

"This is where my friends are, this is where my heart is, this is my home," Haadsma said.

Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton, argued for more transparency in the incentive process and suggested an amendment that would require a greater projected return on investment to qualify for a business incentive.

"The people of Michigan entrust us with the great responsibility of appropriating their money when we take our oath," Bollin said. "They deserve to know the facts and data to determine if their money is being wasted.”

Jeremiah Ward, a spokesman for House Republican Leader Matt Hall, said the minority in negotiating the bill with the governor and legislative leaders secured promises of future tax relief, including changes to delivery and installation sales tax policy, sales and use tax deductions for industrial process for aggregates and statutory changes to the Michigan Strategic Fund board allowing more legislative representation from the minority caucus.

The spending bill also includes $67 million for nursing home workforce grants, $60 million for community center grants, $10 million for community violence intervention grants and $1 million for economic development statewide planning.

House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, said the state and nation are at an "inflection point" that requires Michigan to compete to keep auto manufacturing the Great Lakes state through incentives like the one approved for the Ford plant Wednesday.

"We’re looking at creating jobs of the future and I think we have to competitive there at the end of the day," Tate said.

Ford officials announced earlier this month that they expected to invest $3.5 billion to construct the 2.5 million-square-foot battery plant, called “Blue Oval Battery Park Michigan.” The project would be run through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Dearborn automaker.

The plant will employ 2,500 people with pay ranging from $20 to $50 an hour, with the average salary coming in at $45,000. Ford will license battery technology from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., or CATL, the world's leading LFP battery maker, but CATL will not receive tax incentives.

Besides the $630 million the Marshall site will receive for land acquisition and preparation, Ford also will receive a roughly $772 million real and personal property tax abatement for 15 years and $210 million in business incentive funds through the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve program.

Republicans on Wednesday offered a series of nine rejected amendments to the spending plan that would put tighter restrictions on how the Ford money could be spent, including requiring higher pay for workers and banning partnerships or contractual agreements with China.

