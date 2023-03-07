Michigan House set to vote on repeal of right to work Wednesday

Lansing — The Democratic-led Michigan House is expected to push through legislation Wednesday that would repeal the state's right-to-work law and reinstate Michigan's prevailing wage law, delivering on an early promise by Democrats who took control of both chambers in January.

The union-friendly legislation will be taken up in the House Labor Committee Wednesday morning and is expected to then move to the House floor in the afternoon for passage.

The goal for the Democratic-majority Legislature is to get the bills — which would restore mandated fees for members of a collective bargaining unit and require union-level wages on state construction jobs — to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk by the Legislature's spring break at the end of the month, said Rep. Jim Haadsma, the Battle Creek Democrat who chairs the House Labor Committee.

Michigan's right-to-work law was passed by a Republican-controlled Legislature with no committee hearings in late 2012, and the prevailing wage repeal was approved in 2018 when the GOP-led chambers adopted an initiative petition before it could appear on the statewide ballot.

"I was certainly here in 2012, and we're going to afford more process than what was extended by my Republican predecessors to my predecessor Democratic colleagues," Haadsma said of Wednesday's committee hearing.

"I don't intend for this to be a stifling of other voices. It's a limitation of voices and how long they can articulate their testimony."

House Republican Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, accused the majority of "rushing through their pay-cut plan" that would take from money from "workers' paychecks and give it to union lobbyists."

"Since Michigan passed right to work a decade ago, job providers have chosen to invest in our state and create jobs here," Hall said in a statement. "The Democrats’ catering to union bosses to undo these advancements would cut paychecks, eliminate good-paying careers, and hurt working families.”

Former Republican congressman Peter Meijer accused Michigan Democrats of learning "nothing" from losing a Ford Motor Co. electric vehicle project to Kentucky and Tennessee in 2021. The state already has higher energy costs and higher corporate taxes than other Midwest neighbors, he said on social media.

"This will be a massive step back for Michigan's competitiveness," he said.

Haadsma indicated the expedited timeline was at the request of House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit.

Haadsma, a lawyer and former county commissioner, said he was on the Capitol grounds in 2012 when the right-to-work law was passed with thousands of union workers protesting outside of the statehouse and is fully in support of its repeal. He expects the Democratic majority in the House to vote similarly.

"I think it's right to work for less," Haadsma said of the current law. "I don't think it's fair to many members of collective bargaining organizations that have to pay to be members and then other members who elect not to participate and opt out aren't paying."

The proposed right-to-work legislation would seek to restore mandated union fees for both public and private sector workers. The public sector portion of the law is expected to be canceled out by the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Janus v. AFSCME that found mandatory membership fees among public sector unions violated the First Amendment.

Prevailing wage

The Republican-led Legislature in June 2018 repealed the state's prevailing wage mandate, which required contractors to pay union wages and benefits on state-funded construction projects.

The policy was sent to lawmakers through a petition drive designed to bypass the veto pen of Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder, who did not favor the repeal. Lawmakers enacted the initiated legislation instead of allowing it to go to voters amid protests from the gallery above the chambers.

In October 2021, Whitmer ordered her state Department of Technology, Management and Budget to require contractors and subcontractors on jobs worth over $50,000 to pay their employees the prevailing wage.

The order was challenged but ultimately upheld by the Michigan Court of Claims, which found the Legislature's 2018 vote "did not restrict defendant from establishing its own prevailing wage policy based on its authority to develop the terms of state contracts."

Union wages tend to be higher, driving up compensation levels for contractor employees as well as state construction costs. But state contractors already are required to pay the prevailing wage on some projects that include federal funding with a prevailing wage requirement, such as road construction work.

Right-to-work

Republicans, who then controlled the state Legislature, took up right to work in December 2012 after Michigan voters rejected a constitutional amendment to protect the right to organize and bargain collectively.

The amendment failed with 57% of voters in opposition in the November 2012 general election. Thousands of protesters gathered on the Capitol lawn for the House and Senate votes.

Then-Gov. Snyder signed the bills on Dec. 11, 2012, saying workers deserved “the right to decide for themselves whether union membership benefits them.”

Republican Jase Bolger was the speaker of the Michigan House at the time. In an interview last week, Bolger, who represented the Marshall area, said previously, some companies wouldn’t consider locating in Michigan because the state didn’t have a right-to-work law.

"I think it was an important part of the package that helped to turn our state around,” Bolger said. “I don’t why they would want to go back.”

Bolger said proponents of right to work hoped to win over a Democrat in the state House to block to the repeal’s passage. Democrats currently have a 56-54 majority in the chamber.

“It just takes one person recognizing that workers deserve that voice, that chance,” Bolger said.

Bolger suggested that a petition campaign to ask voters to approve an amendment to the state Constitution to keep Michigan a right-to-work state was a possibility. He noted that Tennessee voters approved a right-to-work amendment last year.

“It is something to look at. But it would be too early to say that is something that should be done,” Bolger said.

