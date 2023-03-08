Read the entire poll on Michigan voters' views on gun control

A majority of Michigan voters surveyed in a new poll said they want a ban on semiautomatic assault weapons, but they're divided on arming teachers in the classroom in the wake of deadly mass shootings at Michigan State University on Feb. 13 and Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

They want universal background checks on all firearms purchases and 14-day waiting periods to take possession of a new gun.

And most Michigan voters think anyone convicted of a gun crime should be barred from carrying or owning a firearm for the rest of their lives.

Those were among the findings of a March 1-4 statewide poll of 600 Michigan voters that was commissioned and conducted by the Glengariff Group Inc., a Lansing-based polling firm founded by pollster Richard Czuba. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus four percentage points and included a sample of 37% of voters who identify as Democrats, 36% of Republicans and 23% who say they're political independents.

Glengariff Group has been the public polling firm of The Detroit News and WDIV-TV (Channel 4) for every statewide election cycle since 2010.

In the interest of transparency, we're making the full results and questionaire available for readers:

