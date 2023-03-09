Gabby Giffords to join gun violence prevention rally in Lansing next week

Former Congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabrielle Giffords will join Michigan lawmakers and gun violence prevention groups at the Michigan State Capitol on Wednesday to demand action on gun safety.

Giffords, founder of the gun violence prevention organization Giffords, will be at the 11 a.m. rally at the Michigan State Capitol to support gun reform legislation moving through the Michigan Legislature.

The visit comes weeks after the deadly shooting at Michigan State University that left three dead and five others injured.

State lawmakers are considering bills that would require guns to be safely stored away from children and background checks to be conducted no matter how the firearm is purchased, and will help ensure guns are kept out of the hands of those that pose a danger to themselves or others, rally organizers said.

Rally participants include advocates, survivors, students, and lawmakers. The rally will honor victims and survivors of gun violence.

Giffords was at an event to meet her constituents in suburban Arizona in 2011 when a gunman opened fire, killing six people and injuring at least a dozen more. Since her recovery, she's become a vocal advocate for gun reform.

According to Giffords Law Center’s Annual Gun Law Scorecard, Michigan currently holds a C+ grade. Michigan has made modest improvements to its gun safety laws in recent years.

“For too long, Michigan’s leaders failed to respond to the call from their communities to enact commonsense, lifesaving legislation. It’s a new day in the Great Lakes State," said Giffords Executive Director Peter Ambler. "Its new leaders have met the moment by stepping up and fighting to ensure that firearms don’t fall into the wrong hands.”

jchambers@detroitnews.com