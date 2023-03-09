Michigan Senate nixes asset test requirement for food assistance program

Lansing — The Democrat-controlled Michigan Senate moved Thursday to undo a decade-old Republican-authored policy that required an asset test be used to determine eligibility for federal food assistance in the state.

Senators voted 25-13 to delete the provision that was placed in state law in 2012 when then-Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, was in office and the GOP held majorities in the House and Senate.

Snyder's administration had implemented a $5,000 asset test for the food assistance program in 2011, before the law took effect, meaning someone with more than $5,000 in their bank accounts couldn't qualify for the federal aid. However, in 2019, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used her administrative powers to increase the threshold to $15,000.

Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, the sponsor of the new bill, said few people were being impacted under the higher limit. But he wanted to ensure a future governor would have a harder time bringing back a lower standard, which he described as cruel.

"When folks are low income and they are eligible for federal food assistance, we should make sure that food assistance gets on their table," Irwin said.

Five Republicans joined the Senate's 20 Democrats in support of the measure: John Damoose of Harbor Springs, Mark Huizenga of Walker, Jonathan Lindsey, R-Allen, Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville, and Mike Webber of Rochester Hills.

Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, was among the 13 no votes. She contended the asset test should be in place to protect against fraud.

"We've got people struggling really hard to put food on their table," Theis said. "They're not taking money from the government in order to do it, and we're going to take their taxpayer dollars away from them to feed someone who has more than $15,000 in the bank?"

The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.

The proposal has no financial impact on the state's budget because the food assistance program is federally funded, according to the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency.

