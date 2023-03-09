US lawmakers want Canada to provide more financial support for Great Lakes

Washington ― A bipartisan group of Great Lakes lawmakers wrote Thursday to President Joe Biden ahead of his official visit to Ottawa this month, urging him to press Canadian leaders on boosting their financial support for restoring and protecting the Great Lakes.

The nine U.S. lawmakers, led by Great Lakes Task Force co-chair Reps. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, and Brian Higgins, D-New York, stressed that "sustained investments" from partnerships between the U.S. and Canada are needed to clean up toxic Areas of Concern in the freshwater lakes, combat invasive species, restore habitats and reduce algae blooms. They want the issue to be a priority during bilateral talks.

"We appreciate your support of the Great Lakes and encourage you to emphasize the importance of our binational institutions and investments for the Great Lakes from the Canadian government," they wrote to Biden. "This will be essential to supporting the health of this treasured natural resource, which is critical to both our nations."

The letter was signed by other co-chairs of the House Great Lakes Task Force, Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor; Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, and David Joyce, R-Ohio; as well as Reps. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet; John Moolenaar, R-Caledonia; Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing; and Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin.

The lawmakers in the letter highlighted the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement and the 1954 Convention on Great Lakes Fisheries, which obligate both countries to provide funding for the Great Lakes.

The U.S. Congress has appropriated $300 million to $548 million a year over the last five years for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) for environmental restoration and cleanup work and efforts to combat invasive species. By comparison, Canada committed $32.97 million between 2017 and 2022, with plans for a $6.6 million annual commitment moving forward, according to Higgins' office.

Biden is expected to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to Ottawa this month.

The lawmakers noted that the Great Lakes provide drinking water for more than 30 million Americans and Canadians and support a $6 trillion regional economy.

mburke@detroitnews.com