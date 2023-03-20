Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visiting Michigan in April

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom some Republicans are encouraging to seek their party's presidential nomination in 2024, is scheduled to visit the battleground state of Michigan in April, according to an invitation distributed by the Midland County GOP.

DeSantis will be the "special guest" at the Midland County Republican Party's April 6 Dave Camp Spring Breakfast, an event named for former U.S. Rep. Dave Camp of Midland, who served in Congress for more than two decades. Reservations cost $100 per person, according to the invitation.

"Gov. DeSantis needs no introduction, and we are excited to announce he is coming to Midland," a Monday email from the Midland County GOP said. "This is an amazing opportunity for Republicans across the Great Lakes Bay Region, and we hope you will join us for this historic event."

The visit is the most high profile yet by a potential 2024 Republican presidential contender. DeSantis, who won a second term as Florida's governor last year, has not formally entered the race for president. But in December, 18 Republican state lawmakers from Michigan signed a letter urging him to run.

Former President Donald Trump is viewed as the early front runner for the Republican nomination after announcing his campaign, and Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, launched her campaign in February.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is among the other potential candidates. He delivered a speech at Hillsdale College on March 1.

The Democrat-controlled Michigan Legislature set the state's presidential primary for Feb. 27. But it's possible the Michigan Republican Party will opt to hold a separate caucus instead of a primary because the early date conflicts with Republican National Committee policy.

In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden won Michigan over Trump in the general election by 3 percentage points.

The Midland County Republican Party said it expects reservations for the DeSantis visit to "go quickly." Likewise, state Rep. Bill Schuette, R-Midland, said he's excited to have DeSantis come to Midland.

"His leadership in Florida shows the type of success that a free state with conservative leadership can bring," Schuette said.

