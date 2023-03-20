Lansing mayor won't run for mid-Michigan seat in Congress

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said Monday that after consideration, he won't run for the Lansing-based swing seat in Congress that will be open with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin's launch of a campaign for Senate, saying he'll focus on his job as mayor.

The announcement comes just over two weeks after Schor said he had formed an exploratory committee. Michigan's 7th District covers the greater Lansing area, Livingston County and small parts of western Genesee and Oakland counties.

"The decision to explore a run for Congress was something I have not taken lightly. I have had some really great, productive conversations with so many people about what a serious run for Congress would take and mean for me and my family," Schor said Monday in an email to supporters.

"I have spoken to many people, and have evaluated the time and effort that it will take to continue serving as mayor and run a successful congressional race at the same time. 17 months is a long time to put total energy into both growing a city and campaigning for Congress throughout 5+ counties."

Schor added that last week he gave his sixth State of the City address and said, "I want to put my energy and effort into the city of Lansing." He said he will be returning checks to those who contributed to his exploratory effort.

Other potential Democratic contenders for the 7th District include former state Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. of East Lansing; Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing; and Ingham County Clerk Barb Bryum, who said she's "seriously" considering a run and speaking to labor leaders and other supporters.

State Rep. Angela Witwer of Delta Township, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, also is mulling a possible run but doesn't have a timeline for a decision, she said.

"I'm looking at it. I know what it takes to win this seat because I have a competitive seat that I'm in right now, and I sit in (Slotkin's) congressional district, in the heart of the district. I'm just weighing out whether it's something I want to do," Witwer told The Detroit News.

"I know with the mayor getting out, there's nobody really 'in' right now, and I think over the next few months people will start making decisions on what they want to do."

Former state Sen. Tom Barrett, a Republican from Eaton County who lost to Slotkin by 5 percentage points last fall, has indicated he plans to run again.

Michigan's 7th District is highly competitive and a top target for Republicans nationally. The Slotkin-Barrett contest was the most expensive congressional race in the country last year.

Politics Editor Chad Livengood contributed.

