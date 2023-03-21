House Speaker bans employees from carrying firearms on House property

Lansing — Employees of the Michigan House of Representatives will no longer be able to carry a firearm or other weapons on House property under a policy conveyed to them by Democratic leadership Monday.

House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, informed both Democratic and Republican House staff of the change Monday and plans to distribute the policy to employees Tuesday, according to Amber McCann, a spokeswoman for Tate. The policy would apply to all weapons on all House property, such as the chamber floor, House offices in the Capitol and the House Office Building.

"Weapons do not belong in the workplace," McCann said. "This policy helps ensure the safety of all House employees and aligns with most people's expectation of an office environment."

The policy does not extend to House sergeants or state lawmakers, who are independently elected and aren't considered employees of the House.

However, the Michigan State Capitol Commission, the manager of the state building, is considering a policy that would ban concealed carry of handguns at the Capitol, nearly two years after instituting a ban on open carry of firearms. Additionally, Democratic state Reps. Julie Brixie of Meridian Township and Cynthia Neeley of Flint have introduced legislation that would ban concealed weapons in all "buildings owned or leased by this state."

State Rep. Angela Rigas, R-Alto, criticized the new policy, arguing the rule violated employees' Second Amendment rights. She noted the rule did not apply to members of the public or visitors to House spaces.

"Both members of my staff carry to not only protect themselves, but to protect anyone in need at the House," Rigas wrote on Facebook Monday. "This new policy will effectively put ALL staff at risk, especially the hundreds of young women who work here."

Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, said the policy and other gun bills passing through the Legislature would undermine the "right to self-defense."

"Even concealed pistol licensed house staff are told they must be disarmed on state property," he said on Twitter.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com