Jocelyn Benson won't run for U.S. Senate in Michigan in 2024

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Friday she won't run for U.S. Senate in 2024 for the seat being vacated by retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing.

Benson, a Detroit Democrat, said in a video posted to Twitter that she had received encouragement from around the state to run but that she'd decided instead to focus on protecting democracy and ensuring fair and safe elections.

"That means in this election cycle, the best thing I can do to protect your voice and our democracy here in Michigan and all across the country is to be fully focused on ensuring our elections would prevail over the bad actors who continue to spread lies about our elections to advance their own agendas. We cannot allow them to succeed," Benson said in the video.

"That means for me not being a candidate for any other job or role or position in this crucial election cycle. Because the biggest battle on the ballot on 2024 is protecting our democracy."

The second-term secretary of state added that she's "not going anywhere" and appeared to tease a future run for office in closing by saying she's "just getting warmed up."

Benson was one of the last big-name Democrats to keep her name in consideration after many others had passed on a possible Senate run.

The only declared Democrat at the moment is three-term U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Lansing, though others are actively exploring a run, including actor Hill Harper of Detroit and Michigan State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh of Saginaw.

On the Republican side, Nikki Snyder, a member of State Board of Education from Dexter, is running. Other possible contenders include State Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly; U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township; former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, and U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland.

