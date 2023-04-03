First lady Jill Biden postpones trip to Michigan

Washington — First lady Jill Biden had to postpone her trip to Saginaw on Monday due to an plane trouble that caused her flight to return to Denver, the White House said.

"Due to an aircraft issue en route Michigan, the First Lady was diverted back to Denver, Colorado. Her trip to Michigan will be postponed to a later date," spokeswoman Vanessa Valdivia said on Twitter. "Everyone is safe. We’re back on the ground in Denver."

The first lady had been expected to land at MBS International Airport in Freeland around 3:45 p.m. Monday ahead of a visit to Delta College's main campus in Bay County to highlight the Biden administration's workforce training program, the White House said previously.

Biden was to be joined at Delta College by U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, according to his office. The postponement was first reported by 9 & 10 News.

Valdivia said the visit would be rescheduled for a later date.

Jill Biden has visited Michigan at least two other times since her husband took office: Once in 2021 to visit Grand Rapids Community College and last summer to visit a school reading program in Detroit.

The first lady spent the morning in Denver at the Colorado State Capitol with Gov. Jared Polis to highlight investments in free workforce training programs, including at community colleges. As first lady, Jill Biden has continued teaching English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College where she has taught since 2009.

She is scheduled to visit Maine and Vermont on Wednesday, according to the White House.

Staff Writer Riley Beggin contributed.

