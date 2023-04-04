Financial adviser Markey launches campaign to unseat Scholten in west Michigan

Washington — Grand Haven financial adviser Michael Markey launched a campaign Tuesday to become the GOP nominee for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District in west Michigan.

He is the first known Republican to announce plans to challenge incumbent Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten of Grand Rapids for the formerly longtime GOP seat.

"As a businessman, husband and father, I am concerned about the path our country is taking," Markey said in a statement. "We need a disruptor who will stand up to the Washington status quo that has gotten us into this mess. It's time for bold ideas to address inflation, usher in an era of energy independence, and disrupt the traditional ways of doing things in Washington."

The seat is one of four swing districts in Michigan following the 2020 redistricting cycle, and has been identified by the National Republican Congressional Committee as a top target to flip in 2024. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has also dubbed Scholten a vulnerable "frontline" member that will receive additional help from the party next year.

The district includes portions of Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties, encompassing Grand Rapids and reaches out to the lakeshore following Interstate 96.

Markey is a co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network. The firm's website describes him as an author and investment adviser. He also hosts a weekly financial planning radio show in west Michigan.

Markey staged a bid to be the Republican candidate for governor in 2022 but the Michigan Bureau of Elections rejected him from the primary ballot over what they said were forged signatures on his nominating petitions. Four other candidates were similarly rejected for failing to meet the petition signature requirements.

The Bureau of Elections said around 80% of Markey's 21,804 filed signatures were submitted by fraudulent petition circulators. Markey contended some of the bureau's findings were "sloppy" and wrong and unsuccessfully challenged them in court.

He pitched himself in 2022 as a "moderate" Republican candidate who wants to improve education in Michigan, promote unity and be proactive in addressing problems. He has publicly accepted the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Markey played college baseball at Eastern Michigan University. He and his wife, Vanessa, have three children.

If he secures the GOP nomination, Markey would face immigration attorney and freshman member of Congress Scholten in the general election. Scholten defeated Republican candidate John Gibbs in 2022 by nearly 13 percentage points.

Gibbs, a former software engineer and Trump administration appointee, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and recruited to the area to unseat former GOP Rep. Peter Meijer, who was one of only 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach the former president following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Gibbs drew blowback in the general election for authoring a website in college that argued against women voting or working outside the home.

Staff Writer Craig Mauger contributed.

