Trump's Michigan supporters rally, pray as former president gets arraigned

Warren — More than 40 Donald Trump supporters rallied and prayed Wednesday outside City Hall as the Republican former president was arraigned on 34 felony charges, including filing false business records in the first degree, before a New York State judge.

Trump was indicted on Thursday for his alleged role in hush money payments to a porn star prior to the 2016 presidential election. He surrendered to authorities in Manhattan on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. The case was brought by Manhattan district attorney Alvin L. Bragg, a Democrat.

In Warren, people rallied in solemn support of Trump as others held a scheduled rally in Saginaw. The Warren rally was organized by conservative City Council member Eddie Kabacinski. Many attendees prayed for Trump and those seeking to prosecute him.

"Democracy is what has our President Trump facing charges right now. It's mob rule," Kabacinski said. "There is no justice for conservatives in cities that are predominantly Democrats."

Warren is in Macomb County, which Trump carried in 2016 when he won Michigan over Democrat Hillary Clinton and in 2020 when he lost the state to Democrat Joe Biden.

Some Warren protesters argued that Trump's arraignment represented an attack on American freedoms. Kabacinski said Trump is having his constitutional rights "trampled upon" and blamed Democrats.

Barbara Zinner, a Macomb County commissioner from District who represents Grosse Pointe Shores, Harrison Township and most of St. Clair Shores, said the arraignment seemed to be political in nature.

"Presidents before who've had situations, they've never been taken to this to this height," Zinner said. "There was a rapport, there was a respect and they did what they had to do, but they didn't go to the step that will be this ... dramatic."

The case against Trump centers on his involvement in a $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep her quiet about a purported sexual encounter over a decade prior. Daniels was paid by Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen through a shell company. Cohen was reimbursed by Trump later and the payments were logged as legal expenses. Trump denies having sex with Daniels.

Rob Cortis, who attended the rally with his "Trump Unity Bridge", said he thinks Trump was following "normal business practices" when the payments were made, akin to having someone sign a nondisclosure agreement.

"Usually you pay it through your lawyers, so to me, it seems all normal," Cortis said. "If they're gonna stop Trump from having freedom, you know what, your freedom is gonna be next."

Cortis, a Livonia native, has brung his Trump Unity Bridge, a structure that arches over a trailer and displays pro-Trump signs, flags and paraphernalia, to rallies all over the continental United States since the 2016 election. Attendees of Tuesday's rally stopped to take pictures by the bridge as it blasted music, prayers and the Pledge of Allegiance. Cortis and his Trump Unity Bridge were headed to another rally in Jackson Tuesday evening.

