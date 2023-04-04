Slotkin raises $3M for Senate bid in first month

Washington ― Michigan Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Lansing raised $3 million for her U.S. Senate bid during the first fundraising quarter, her campaign said Tuesday.

That figure covers about a month's worth of fundraising, from her campaign launch Feb. 27 through the end of March. The $3 million included donations from 80 of Michigan's 83 counties, and 89% of donations were $100 or less, spokesman Austin Cook said.

"Lots of people talk about a people-powered campaign, but this is the way to demonstrate that — by people like you stepping up and making it happen," Slotkin wrote in an email Tuesday, thanking her supporters.

"These are the kinds of indicators that show to both our potential competitors and our friends that we are building a formidable campaign to keep this seat blue in the Senate."

The Lansing Democrat's significant cash haul comes after other major primary challengers passed on the race for the open seat to be vacated by retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing in 2024, including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, state Sen. Mallory McMorrow and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

Other Democrats are still expected to jump in, however, including the actor Hill Harper and Dearborn businessman Nasser Beydoun, who told The Detroit News on Tuesday that he intends to file paperwork this week with the Federal Election Commission. Michigan State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh of Saginaw is also weighing a campaign.

Beydoun, a 58-year-old restaurant owner and former chairman of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce, launched an exploratory committee in December prior to Stabenow's retirement announcement.

The first-time candidate said he's in the process of finalizing a campaign committee after raising $100,000 toward a possible bid. Federal election rules require money raised in excess of $5,000 toward a federal campaign to be reported to the FEC.

"With all the money that she's trying to raise, they're trying to scare everybody off," Beydoun said of Slotkin. "That's a lot of money, but that's not going to scare us, because you can't win election with money. You need supporters and votes."

The Republican field is still taking shape. Christian Velasquez of Midland, formerly of Dow Chemical Co., said Saturday on Facebook that he intends to run for the U.S. Senate. Velasquez ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat last year in the 35th District covering Saginaw, Bay City and Midland, coming in third in the GOP primary.

Republican Nikki Snyder, 38, of Dexter, a member of State Board of Education, previously announced she would run. State Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly; U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township; and former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, are also considering bids.

The contest for Stabenow's seat could be key in deciding which party controls the chamber in 2025. Democrats hold a 51-49 edge now.

Slotkin, 46, in late February became the first Democratic contender to publicly launch a bid for Stabenow's seat. She has won three competitive U.S. House contests and regularly led the Michigan House delegation in fundraising hauls.

A former top Pentagon official, Slotkin built a national fundraising network during her three congressional runs and raised $10 million for her last race for Congress in which she defeated Republican former state Sen. Tom Barrett of Charlotte by five percentage points ― a contest that ranked among the most expensive in the country when outside spending was included.

