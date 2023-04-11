Dingell says she won't run for U.S. Senate in Michigan

Michigan Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell said Tuesday she won't run for U.S. Senate for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Dingell made the announcement during a State of the District address at the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce, she told The Detroit News.

"I’ve been touched by the number of people who have asked me to consider running for Senate," Dingell said. "But I’m someone who likes being in the community and engaged and digging in, and I can’t do that if I’m running for the Senate and trying to raise $150 million."

Dingell of Ann Arbor also emailed supporters on Tuesday afternoon to inform them of her decision.

"After much consideration, I have decided that I can best serve Michigan and our nation as a member of the U.S. House. I’ll be blunt because that’s just who I am. I love my job. I love my district. And most importantly, I love my constituents," she wrote.

"I look forward to continuing my work to represent Michigan’s 6th District in the U.S. House and delivering solutions that help protect seniors, support working families, bring our supply chains home, boost manufacturing, fight for labor unions, and build back our economy even stronger than before."

Dingell is the latest high-profile Democrat to pass on a Senate bid. So far, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Lansing is the only Democrat to declare a campaign for Senate, saying last week she raised $3 million in the first month of her campaign.

Other Democrats are still expected to enter the fray, including the actor Hill Harper and Dearborn businessman Nasser Beydoun. Michigan State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh of Saginaw is also weighing a campaign.

Last month, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she won't run for the Senate seat.

Republican contenders include former Detroit Police Chief and gubernatorial candidate James Craig of Detroit, who told The Detroit News last week that he's considering a Senate bid.

Christian Velasquez of Midland, formerly of Dow Chemical Co., said April 1 on Facebook that he is running for U.S. Senate. Velasquez ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat last year in the 35th District covering Saginaw, Bay City and Midland, coming in third in the GOP primary.

Republican Nikki Snyder, 38, of Dexter, a member of State Board of Education, previously announced a campaign, and state Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly; U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township; and former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, are also weighing bids.

Candice Miller, the former Republican congresswoman who is now the Macomb County public works commissioner, has said she won't run for the Senate seat.

The contest for Stabenow's seat could be key in deciding which party controls the U.S. Senate in 2025. Democrats hold a 51-49 edge now in the upper chamber.

