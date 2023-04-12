Democratic lawmaker concerns emerge about Gotion project in Big Rapids

Lansing — Multiple Democrats in the state Senate said Wednesday they wanted more details about plans for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery parts facility in northern Michigan before authorizing $175 million in incentives for the project.

Their comments represented the first signs of potential opposition from Democrats who control the state Senate to the Gotion Inc. development in Green Township near Big Rapids. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration has touted the plan as "the biggest ever economic development project in northern Michigan." But Republicans have voiced concerns about the company's roots in China.

Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, said the Gotion Inc. project compared poorly in terms of worker compensation and the requested subsidy with others for which the Legislature had approved incentives. And Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, said she was "not yet" on board with transferring $175 million for the development.

"There are still some outstanding questions that I have about some of the wages, some of the protections, some of the clawbacks," McMorrow said.

The Democratic lawmakers' comments came after the Senate Appropriations Committee approved transfers for two other projects on Wednesday but left out Gotion Inc. They authorized transferring $210 million for a $3.5 billion Ford Motor Co. investment in Calhoun County and $200 million for a $1.6 billion Our Next Energy project in Wayne County.

Under the state's Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund policies, the House and Senate appropriations committees must both authorize the transfers for them to take place.

The House Appropriations Committee signed off on all three transfers related to electric vehicle manufacturing — Ford, Our Next Energy and Gotion — on March 15, giving the Senate Appropriations Committee the final say.

Since March 15, the spotlight has brightened on the Gotion project with some Big Rapids area residents and the state House member who represents the area voicing concerns, citing environmental worries and fears focused on the company's connections to China.

Gotion announced plans in October for the $2.4 billion facility on the outskirts of Big Rapids that is expected to create 2,350 jobs. The project is slated to receive more than $800 million in incentives, including the $175 million that has to be approved by lawmakers.

The company said in its application for a property tax exemption, it expects an annual average wage at the facility of $61,995, about 35% higher than Mecosta County's median household income ($45,797) in 2020, according to Census Bureau data.

But Michigan Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, acknowledged there were questions among Democratic members of the committee about the project. Anthony said she's personally weighing wages, benefits, the median income of the area, the cost of living and the company's ability to work with labor unions.

"These are things that are part of my core values," Anthony said.

Asked if there was a possibility the Senate Appropriations Committee wouldn't ultimately sign off on the money for Gotion, Anthony replied, "I think anything is possible. ... At the end of the day, we have to do our due diligence, and that's just what it is."

Irwin said when it comes to economic development, he's focused on the race for talent. He tries to square each proposed project with that goal, he said. The state needs to invest in education, transportation and housing, he added.

Some of the large expenditures the state has made on project incentives could alternatively go to a rail system in Detroit, Irwin said.

A small group of residents from the Big Rapids area drove to Lansing to speak against the Gotion project on Wednesday, but Anthony adjourned the meeting without taking public comment.

The normal practice is to discuss matters on the meeting's agenda, Anthony told reporters after the meeting. However, the committee's initial agenda didn't specify which projects were going to be voted on.

Jason Kruse of Big Rapids said he was frustrated that he didn't get the chance to address lawmakers during the meeting. He wanted to talk about environmental concerns and Gotion's connections to China.

"That never happened," Kruse said of getting to appear before the committee.

Trout streams and hatcheries are located near the area where the Gotion development is planned, said Theresa Emshwiller of White Cloud, who also wanted to speak to the committee.

"The Chinese communist connections are very concerning," Emshwiller said.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.