Gun groups sue Michigan Legislature over ability to testify on firearms bills

Lansing — Two Michigan gun rights groups are suing the Democratic-led Michigan Legislature for failing to provide the groups' representatives enough time to testify in front of the committees that pushed through gun regulations in recent weeks.

The suit, filed Thursday in the Court of Claims by Great Lakes Gun Rights and Michigan Open Carry, alleges the chambers are suppressing speech and discriminating based on viewpoint in violation of the First and 14th amendments and the Michigan Open Meetings Act. It was filed the same morning Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed new gun regulations into law at Michigan State University, two months after a deadly shooting on campus left four students dead.

"These laws form a minimum expectation of openness and transparency for public bodies and officials while they engage in the process of decision making," the groups wrote in the suit.

The organizations asked Judge Thomas Cameron, an appointee of former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, to declare the Legislature in violation of the Open Meetings Act and to stop the groups from violating the laws in the future.

"Overall, the Legislature has very clearly listened to only one side of this issue," said Tom Lambert, legislative director for Michigan Open Carry. "They may only care about one side and they can do that, but the law requires that they give everyone opportunity to speak regardless of viewpoint.

"There's absolutely zero public interest in the defendants' shirking their duties under these transparency laws."

It's not unusual for House and Senate committees under the current Democratic majorities, or past Republican majorities, to limit public comment at committee hearings or even push through a bill with no committee hearings at all.

But the suit argues that House and Senate committees, while in session, are "deliberating and/or making decisions as those terms are defined by statute or have been defined by precedential case law."

As such, under the law, the committees must allow a person "to address a meeting of a public body under rules established and recorded by the public body," the suit said.

The lawsuit was filed after several packed committee hearings and hours of testimony on laws that would require universal background checks and registration for firearms purchases; mandate safe storage of firearms; and implement red flag laws that could result in the confiscation of firearms from individuals deemed to be a risk.

The bills were pushed through within the space of weeks after the Feb. 13 shooting at Michigan State University that killed three and injured five others. Whitmer signed the background check and safe storage bills into law Thursday as the lawsuit was being filed.

The gun rights groups allege they were unable to testify for a sufficient period of time or at all during Senate committee hearings on the bills March 2 and March 9 and House committee hearings on the bills March 1, March 8, March 22 and April 13. The groups said they submitted paper cards to each committee indicating their desire to speak at each hearing.

The groups said they were blocked from testifying at all but two meetings on March 9 and March 22 and, even then, under rules they allege were not applied equally. Others in opposition were also denied the ability to testify or were time-limited where other witnesses in support were not, the suit said.

There are no House or Senate rules that allow for discrimination against testimony based on a person's viewpoint or to bar them entirely from addressing a committee, the suit said.

"The minutes of the hearing show that it's not just these groups being discriminated against," Lambert said. "It’s the entire side of the debate being discriminated against.”

