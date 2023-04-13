Michigan House OKs bill to create optional cursive program for schools

Lansing — The Michigan House voted 103-4 Wednesday to approve legislation recommending the Michigan Department of Education develop a cursive curriculum that could be adopted by local public schools, but teaching it would not be required.

The Michigan Department of Education was not immediately certain when Michigan stopped mandating cursive instruction. But a previous analysis pegged a decrease in instruction to have started around 2010.

Rep. Brenda Carter, D-Pontiac, introduced the legislation for the second time in the House, arguing children can retain more information when writing compared to typing. She also argued that learning cursive would allow students to read historic documents such as the Declaration of Independence.

"We must start encouraging kids to be taught cursive in school again, not just typing,” said Carter, who noted her granddaughter's ability to understand cursive allowed her to read a letter from her deceased father.

The Michigan Department of Education supports the bill, but emphasized the program would be optional for schools. The bill, the department said, "lifts up the conversation regarding the body of research connected to cursive, and other values of the practice for local districts to consider."

"If the bill becomes state law, MDE is aware of a number of quality cursive programs that we would provide to districts that decide to teach cursive writing," department spokesman Bill Disessa said.

Currently, 21 states still require cursive instruction in public school curriculum, Carter said.

When the bill was initially introduced in 2020, the Michigan Department of Education estimated it would cost the department more than $150,000 to develop the program.

In 2020, analysts opined that the decline in cursive instruction coincided with the adoption of the common core curriculum and an increased use of computers.

"Generally, since the common core standards were introduced in 2010, omitting handwriting and cursive from the list of standards students are expected to reach by each grade, those skills have been offered less in schools," Carter said. "Some trace the decline as far back as 2005 in connection with increased access to computers."

The 2020 bill passed the House, but stalled in the Senate.

