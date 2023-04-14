Gov. Whitmer issues emergency declaration over flooding in the Upper Peninsula

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon for Gogebic and Houghton counties in the Upper Peninsula because of severe flash flooding caused by warming temperatures and melting snow.

The two counties in the western Upper Peninsula faced severe conditions caused by the widespread flooding on Tuesday, according to the governor's office. The resulting damage included overwhelmed sewer and storm water systems, burst earthen dams, culvert and embankment failures and road washouts, the governor's office said.

"We have faced extreme weather events before, and we will once again take swift action and coordinate with local stakeholder and emergency responders on the ground to help the community recover and rebuild," Whitmer said in a statement.

The emergency declaration will ensure resources can move quickly to support residents who need help, Whitmer added. The declaration also activates local emergency response and recovery plans, the governor's office.

