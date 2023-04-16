Scholten bill seeks more respect for vocational training

Washington ― Michigan Democratic U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten has introduced legislation in Congress that would require the Census Bureau to recognize individuals who completed job training programs, trade schools, apprenticeships and other postsecondary non-degree awards.

The bill would let individuals report on census surveys whether they've completed a vocational degree or apprenticeship, which she said would show respect for all types of education that individuals receive and would give businesses looking to expand or relocate a more comprehensive idea of the educational attainment in a particular community.

"One of the things that has struck me about some of our critical workforce issues that we're facing right now is a real mismatch between training and education and the skills that we honor as a society and the way that we recognize them," the Grand Rapids lawmaker said.

"The Honoring Vocational Education Act seeks to do just that ― to show respect for education that individuals receive that don't necessarily result in a two- or four-year career college degree."

She noted that the Census Bureau only considers someone to have achieved higher education if they meet one of those standards ― an associate or bachelor's degree. There is no category to select under educational attainment for apprenticeships or technical certifications in the Current Population Survey.

"It not only sort of creates to a culture of disrespect for that deeply difficult educational work that that people do in apprenticeships, technical schools and training programs, but it has real implications, as well," Scholten added.

"If a company is looking to relocate to a community, they'll look to see what is the higher educational attainment in that community, and they'll track that. And if we're only looking at education that's two- and four-year degrees, then we're not getting a full picture of the education and the skills that exist in community."

If enacted, she hopes the change would be adopted beyond the Census Bureau to the metrics used by other data collection agencies around the country.

The bill has bipartisan support, with the original co-sponsors including Reps. Marc Molinaro, R-New York, and Jared Moskowitz, D-Florida.

“We should be recognizing the value in these educational programs and ensuring they are accurately represented in Census Bureau data," Molinaro said. "Our bipartisan bill achieves this by ensuring individuals who attend job training programs, trade schools, union apprenticeships, and more are recognized as obtaining a postsecondary non-degree award.”

This is the second bill that Scholten has introduced in her first 100 days in Congress. Her first, introduced with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, would boost civil penalties for child labor violations.

That legislation was prompted by the revelations in the New York Times about migrant children working in dangerous jobs including in her west Michigan district.

The Justice for Exploited Children Act would increase the maximum penalty to $132,270 or to $601,150 for violations that cause serious injuries or death. Scholten said she's been talking to the GOP-led House Education and Workforce Committee about taking up the bill, saying there's an "openness" to it.

Some advocates reached out after she introduced that bill to say it didn't go far enough. But Scholten said that she purposely was trying to keep it simple and straightforward in hopes of boosting its chances of getting passed in the Republican-controlled House.

"By design, we're not trying to throw in the kitchen sink in here. But the civil penalties need to be raised. They have not been raised since the child labor laws were put on the books almost 100 years ago," she said. "And a $15,000 cap per child is just ridiculous. It's something that people can really get on board with."

