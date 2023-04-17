Kildee has surgery to remove tumor, will miss votes

Washington ― U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee underwent surgery here Monday to remove a small, cancerous tumor in his tonsil and will miss votes in Congress as he recovers, his office said.The procedure at the George Washington University Hospital follows Kildee’s diagnosis last month of squamous cell carcinoma, which the congressman said is a serious but curable form of cancer.

He is expected to remain at the hospital for several days until he is discharged to continue recovery at home.“The congressman is thankful to have caught his cancer diagnosis early and appreciates the care of his great team of doctors,” said Mitchell Rivard, Kildee’s chief of staff.Rivard said he expects Kildee will be recovering and miss House votes for at least two weeks, though it’s too early to tell.

During that time, Kildee will send written statements for the record to the House clerk for any missed votes that are recorded to inform constituents of his positions, Rivard said. Kildee’s district and Washington, D.C., offices will be open.“The congressman, his wife Jennifer and the Kildee family have been touched by all the kind notes and well wishes since his diagnosis,” Rivard said. “The congressman thanks his constituents and colleagues in Congress for their continued support.”The six-term lawmaker recently went to the doctor for a routine scan and discovered he had squamous cell carcinoma.Kildee has represented the Flint area in Congress since 2012, when he succeeded his uncle, Dale Kildee.mburke@detroitnews.com