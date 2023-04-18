Justice Bernstein seeks mental health treatment, set to work remotely

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein will not be able to attend oral arguments next week and will be working remotely for an unknown period of time as he seeks "short-term mental health treatment" outside the state.

Bernstein announced his decision to seek help in a statement issued Tuesday by the high court.

Bernstein, who was elected to the court as the state's first blind justice in 2014, said he appreciated the "trust and confidence that the people of the state of Michigan place in me."

"At the same time, I appreciate the opportunity to temporarily step out of the courtroom to focus on my mental health," Bernstein said in a statement. "During this time, I will continue working remotely on all active cases. I encourage everyone who struggles to seek the help they need.”

The 48-year-old justice will miss April 26 arguments scheduled to take place in Cheboygan.

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement said the courts look forward to Bernstein rejoining the justices.

“The court asks the people of Michigan to join them in supporting Justice Bernstein and respecting his privacy, as he prioritizes his well-being," Clement said in a statement.

Bernstein, a Democratic-nominated justice, was re-elected last year along with Republican-nominated Justice Brian Zahra, helping the Democrats to keep a 4-3 majority on the nonpartisan court. It is his second eight-year term.

