Judge denies relief to gun groups challenging Legislature's public comment policy

Lansing — The Michigan Court of Claims on Wednesday denied immediate relief to two gun rights groups challenging the Legislature's public comment policy during the debate over newly approved gun laws.

Court of Claims Judge Thomas Cameron in a Wednesday order found the gun groups could not show an immediate and irreparable injury would result without the judge calling an immediate halt to the Legislature’s speaking rules. He denied a request for a temporary restraining order and denied a request to make the Michigan Legislature show cause about why a preliminary injunction shouldn't be issued.

“Meetings at issue have occurred over the span of nearly two months, and so plaintiffs have had ample time to file this lawsuit and provide defendants with notice of their request for injunctive relief," Cameron wrote.

The judge also found that case law on the state's Open Meetings Act has established that the right to public comment is not absolute and that public bodies could “establish and enforce rules regarding public comment.”

“Plaintiffs have failed to identify what defendants’ specific rules are and how defendants violated them,” Cameron wrote.

It's not unusual for House and Senate committees under the current Democratic majorities, or past Republican majorities, to limit public comment at committee hearings or even push through a bill with no committee hearings at all.

Michigan Open Carry and Great Lakes Gun Rights filed the lawsuit last Thursday, alleging the House and Senate during committee hearings on various gun bills were suppressing speech and discriminating based on viewpoint in violation of the First and 14th amendments and the Michigan Open Meetings Act.

The groups asked Cameron, an appointee of Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder, to declare the Legislature in violation of the Open Meetings Act and stop the groups from violating the laws in the future.

The House and Senate maintained they complied with the Open Meetings Act while holding hearings on bills that would expand background checks and registration for gun purchases, require secure storage of firearms and impose "red flag" rules to temporarily take away the guns of individuals deemed to be a harm to themselves or others.

But the gun rights groups allege they were unable to testify for a sufficient period of time or at all during Senate committee hearings on the bills March 2 and March 9 and House committee hearings on the bills March 1, March 8, March 22 and April 13. The groups said they submitted paper cards to each committee indicating their desire to speak at each hearing.

The groups said they were blocked from testifying at all but two meetings on March 9 and March 22.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com