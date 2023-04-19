Michigan House votes to close loophole in marital rape law

Lansing — The Michigan House on Wednesday voted to close a loophole in the state’s marital rape law that blocked the prosecution of an individual for criminal sexual conduct based solely on the fact that a spouse was mentally incapacitated or drugged at the time.

The bill, introduced by state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, passed 103-5 and will move next to the state Senate for approval.

Pohutksy said it's not clear why the loophole was left on the books for so long, even after Michigan moved to ban marital rape in the 1990s.

"As to why it is 2023 and we're still trying to repeal it? That I can't speak to," Pohutsky said. The same bill passed through the House last year, but didn't receive a hearing in the Senate.

"A lot of really good Democratic bills stalled in the Republican majority Senate. That's the most I can say," Pohutsky said.

The definition of mentally incapacitated currently in the law described the condition as being unable to appraise or control conduct based on the “influence of a narcotic, anesthetic, or other substance administered to that person without their consent or due to any other act committed upon that person without their consent,” according to an analysis of the legislation.

As of last year, 16 other states had a similar loophole to Michigan’s under their marital rape laws.

The bill would leave two exceptions to the marital rape law, which prohibit a person from being charged with criminal sexual conduct based solely on the idea that their spouse is under the age of 16 or that their spouse suffers from a mental illness.

Pohutsky said other legislation is pending outlawing marriage to someone under the age of 16. She said the loophole for "mentally incapable" or someone who suffers from a mental illness is in need of changes to better define the term.

An identical bill eliminating the mentally incapacitated exception from Michigan's marital rape law was introduced and passed unanimously through the Republican-led House last year, only to stall in the Senate.

Among the five Republican lawmakers who voted against the bill Wednesday, two had voted in favor of the same legislation in June 2022.

Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, said his trust in the judicial system had decreased since he voted last year in favor of the legislation.

"I don't think it's good to encourage every divorce to turn into a rape trial," Maddock said of his opposition to the bill. "If someone is assaulted, they should report it and are protected under current law."

Rep. Steve Carra, a Three Rivers Republican who also switched his vote to a no Wednesday, said there could be a situation where a person is unknowingly drugged by someone other than their spouse and then had sex with their spouse. In that situation, the spouse could be charged under the bill, Carra argued.

"Like any sane person, I'm opposed to rape; with this legislation and the trajectory of our society, I'm worried about frivolous lawsuits," Carra said.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com