Senate passes Peters bill to extend fire grant programs

Washington ― The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted 95-2 to approve a bill by Michigan Sen. Gary Peters to extend two popular federal grant programs that help local fire departments purchase safety equipment, address staffing needs, fund fire training and provide cancer screenings for firefighters.

The two programs, administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, together provided fire departments in Michigan nearly $19 million in grant funding in 2021, the most recent data available. The bill also reauthorizes the United States Fire Administration with a boost of $20 million for a total authorization of $95 million.

"Federal grants enable many fire departments, especially those in smaller and rural communities, to invest in the vehicles equipment or training they need to do their job safely and effectively," Peters said Thursday on the Senate floor, noting he's visited fire stations to see grant-funded extraction equipment like the jaws of life in action.

"Without these programs, many fire departments would simply not have the resources to afford the equipment and tools they need to protect their communities. Now, the Senate will be able to show these heroes that we have their backs by voting to pass this common sense bipartisan legislation."

Several senators noted that the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program is so popular that in 2020 alone, over $2 billion in requests competed for just $319 million. The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program also is typically funded at about $350 million a year.

Sterling Heights Fire Chief Kevin Edmond said his department just got a roughly $500,000 AFG grant, much of which will be used to replace outdated vehicle exhaust capture systems across its five stations. The city is responsible for a cost share of 10% of the project, he said.

"That allows us to do these big-ticket item purchases and get these funds from the federal government. Otherwise, cities are forced to -- just like you would at home -- put away 2% this paycheck, 2% away this paycheck, and then you're always chasing the cost of that, because as inflation goes up, the cost of doing that project goes up."

Other departments might use the funding for turnout gear (uniforms) that cost $3,000 to $4,000 a set, or self-contained breathing apparatus, which firefighters wear on their backs and costs $2,500 to $3,500, Edmond said.

The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program lets fire departments defer the cost of bringing on new staff over three years, for example, paying 80% of first year wages and benefits, as well as helping to cover the cost of turnout gear and uniforms, Edmond said.

"That really helps you expand and it kind of lessens that impact for the city, because you're able to spread the cost out over multiple years," he said.

Senators this week debated several amendments to the fire grants bill, including a bid by GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida to use unspent pandemic relief funds to offset the costs of the grants. That amendment was rejected by a 47-49 vote.

Peters also voted against an amendment by Sens. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, to create a new grant program at FEMA to help with the cost of repairing "crumbling" infrastructure at firehouses, with Van Hollen saying nearly half of the fire stations across the country require major repairs.

Peters said he supports increased federal resources for this purpose, but objected because the language had not been moved through committee, and FEMA hadn't had the opportunity to provide input.

The Senate also rejected an amendment proposed by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, to allow federal funds from the AFG program to be used small communities of less than 10,000 to build new fire stations. Peters said it would "raid" the already oversubscribed fund.

