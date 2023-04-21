Businessman pleads guilty to bribing Michigan medical marijuana licensing board chairman

Grand Rapids — Oakland County businessman John Dawood Dalaly pleaded guilty Friday to providing bribes to Rick Johnson, the chairman of Michigan's medical marijuana licensing board, and told a federal judge he hired Johnson's wife as a consultant at a rate of $4,000 a month.

Dalaly now faces up to 10 years in federal prison and became the first person to plead guilty in court as part of a wide-ranging corruption probe, examining Michigan government's awarding of licenses to sell and grow medical marijuana.

After the court hearing, Dalaly's lawyer, Raymond Cassar, told reporters his client was working on behalf of the company Pharmaco and had hired Jan Johnson to help him fill out application forms. That paperwork would eventually go before the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board that Rick Johnson chaired.

“Johnson said talk to my wife," Cassar said. "And she was obviously the conduit.”

Dalaly pleaded guilty in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip Green in federal court in Grand Rapids, 15 days after authorities announced charges against him, two lobbyists and Rick Johnson, a Republican former House speaker who was chairman of the licensing board from May 2017 through April 2019.

All four have agreed to plead guilty and to cooperate with investigators going forward.

The probe is ongoing, but so far, the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office have said Johnson received more than $100,000 in bribes aimed at influencing his actions as the panel's leader. Johnson is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday.

Dalaly, 70, previously agreed to plead guilty to paying a bribe to Johnson. The maximum penalty under federal law is 10 years of imprisonment; 3 years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

"We have been answering all of the questions from the government," Cassar told reporters. "He wanted to do the right thing. Obviously, he made a bad decision. It was a bad choice. But today, he cleared the air.”

While seeking licenses from Johnson, Dalaly gave at least $68,200 in cash payments and other benefits to Johnson through his companies, including paying for Johnson to travel on two private chartered flights from Michigan to Canada.

The businessman had the understanding that the expenditures "were offered and given to influence or reward Johnson," according to his plea agreement.

Johnson, whom state law barred from having unofficial communications with applicants, conveyed to Dalaly that he would provide Dalaly with information to assist his company and would expedite the review of its applications for licenses, according to federal prosecutors.

Dalaly was a "facilitator" for the company Pharmaco, Cassar said. In October 2018, the licensing board voted to "pre-qualify" Pharmaco for licensing, an initial step in the state's licensing process. Then, in April 2019, the licensing board voted in favor of giving Pharmaco three provisioning center licenses, according to minutes from the meeting.

Rick Johnson was one of three members of the five-person board who supported licensing Pharmaco, according to the minutes. As part of Rick Johnson's plea agreement, federal authorities have agreed not to charge his wife, Jan Johnson, for her role in the bribery scheme, according to the deal.

The interactions between Rick Johnson and Dalaly came as regulators were laying the groundwork for Michigan's marijuana industry.

State lawmakers approved policies for medical marijuana businesses and created the licensing board in 2016. Then-Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, a Republican from Grand Haven, nominated Johnson for the panel, and then-Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, appointed Johnson to lead it on May 26, 2017.

In 2018, Michigan voters approved a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana, so businesses that got into the medical market early reaped financial advantages. In 2022, Michigan reported about $2 billion in marijuana sales.

The Detroit News first reported the federal investigation into Johnson on Feb. 1.

Johnson, who worked as a lobbyist after leaving the state House, will make his first court appearance on Tuesday. Two lobbyists who have agreed to plead guilty to providing bribes to Johnson, Brian Pierce and Vincent Brown, will make their appearances later next week.

In 2015, Dalaly was CEO of Michigan Green Technologies and touted in a press release his work with legislators in updating the state medical marijuana laws.

“The participants will flourish under proper legal protection that law enforcement can embrace, and the state of Michigan and its citizens will benefit substantially," Dalaly said, according to the 2015 press release.

Dalaly had spent the previous 28 years providing hospital management services to dozens of hospitals worldwide, according to the release.

Dalaly emigrated at age 11 from Iraq in 1963 and got his start in business working with relatives in area supermarkets, according to a 1996 Crain's Detroit Business article.

