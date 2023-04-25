Rick Johnson, ex-Michigan House speaker, to plead guilty to bribery

Grand Rapids — Rick Johnson, former Michigan House speaker, is expected to plead guilty Tuesday morning to accepting bribes as he led a state board with the power to decide which businesses got into the burgeoning marijuana market first.

Johnson, 70, a Republican from LeRoy, will become the second person to admit wrongdoing in federal court as part of a wide-ranging and ongoing investigation into how money and lobbyists swayed marijuana policy decisions in Lansing. On Friday, businessman John Dawood Dalaly of Oakland County pleaded guilty to bribing Johnson, who chaired the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board.

On March 30, Johnson signed a plea agreement, vowing to cooperate with federal prosecutors as their probe continues. He is scheduled to appear in federal court at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Grand Rapids before Magistrate Judge Phillip Green.

Johnson faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

While leading the licensing board from May 2017 through April 2019, Johnson received at least $110,200 in cash payments and other benefits from businesses seeking medical marijuana licenses and lobbyists who represented them, according to prosecutors and his plea agreement.

Johnson "understood that those payments were bribes" meant to obtain internal information about the board's processes and ultimately licenses, according to the plea agreement he signed.

In the deal, federal prosecutors agreed not to bring charges against Jan Johnson, Rick Johnson's wife.

On Friday, Dalaly, who was working with a company called Pharmaco, admitted that Rick Johnson directed him to hire Jan Johnson as a consultant to work on his application to the board and Dalaly went on to pay her $4,000 a month.

More:Businessman pleads guilty to bribing Michigan medical marijuana licensing board chairman

The Detroit News first reported that Rick Johnson was under investigation on Feb. 1.

Johnson, a farmer by trade, was the speaker of the Michigan House from 2001 through 2004. He went on to be a partner in the Lansing multi-client lobbying firm Dodak Johnson.

He eventually became involved in drafting a 2016 law that set regulations for the medical marijuana industry and created the five-member licensing board. Then-Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, a Republican from Grand Haven, nominated Johnson to serve on the board. And then-Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, appointed Johnson to the position on May 26, 2017.

The panel approved about 150 licenses for businesses in growing, processing, selling, transporting and testing from June 2018 through April 2019, when its last meeting was held.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, disbanded the board in the spring of 2019 after taking office.

On April 6, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten, who previously worked in the Whitmer administration, and the FBI announced charges against Johnson, Dalaly and two lobbyists in what has become the largest public corruption scandal in the state’s capital in 30 years.

The lobbyists, Vincent Brown of Royal Oak and Brian Pierce of Midland, have also signed plea agreements and are expected to plead guilty in court later this week.

Brown and Pierce, who worked as legislative staffers before becoming lobbyists gave at least $42,000 in cash payments and other benefits to Johnson through their lobbying firms and another business entity, according to their plea deals.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

rsnell@detroitnews.com